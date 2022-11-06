The Bear’s Matty Matheson Swears by This Super Affordable Kitchen Tool for Thanksgiving

We interviewed Matty Matheson because we think you'll like his picks. Matty is a paid spokesperson for Uber Eats. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Matty Matheson plays a handyman on Hulu's show The Bear, but he's a real-life chef and restaurateur. Matty is partnering with Uber Eats and joining forces with Martha Stewart to make Thanksgiving preparation seamless and delicious by sharing curated grocery lists.
E! spoke to Matty about his favorite kitchen gadgets, what he learned from filming The Bear, and he even shared the recipe for his favorite Thanksgiving dish with us, and you can have all of the ingredients delivered to you by Uber Eats using the first-ever in-app Grocery Aisles.
Scroll below for more from our interview with Matty, his kitchen must-haves, and the recipe for his Savory Stuffing Squares.
Matty Matheson Kitchen Q&A
E!: Why is the kitchen such a special place?
MM: I think kitchens in general are so special because we need food. You need food, you need shelter, you need clothes. I think having a home and being able to cook something that nourishes you is something at the core that's so beautiful and so powerful. The kitchen is always the best place to be. You're at a house party, and everyone always ends up in the kitchen. When you're cooking, everyone is in the kitchen. It's the heart of the house. It gives so much. It's my favorite room. I've always loved being in the kitchen with my parents and cooking now with my kids at home. It's the best ever.
E!: What is your biggest tip to make Thanksgiving preparation easier and more efficient?
MM: My biggest tip is spread out all the cooking over a couple days. You want to enjoy Thanksgiving and not be cooking everything the day of. You can make your sweet potato, savory stuffing squares, you can make all the stuff a day or two in advance. And then the day of you just have to cook your turkey and then you kind of pre-make your sides a day or two before, and then you don't have to run around. You just take everything, throw it in casserole dishes and warm everything up, and then you can actually enjoy Thanksgiving rather than catering for your family or friends and you're running around in circles like a maniac. You want to try to plan your picnic as best you can.
E!: What's your go-to Uber Eats order?
MM: Twice a week, we order from Kings Noodle in Toronto. We order congee, roasted pork, snow pea shoots, and salted donuts for breakfast. We get that one or two times a week. We're at the office and Uber Eats is just there and you can order everything so easily. At least like one meal a day I'm ordering on Uber Eats.
E!: What's a lesson you find yourself learning over and over again in the kitchen?
MM: Patience. Learning patience and taking your time with things, allowing things to cook and not rush stuff. Patience is truly vital in being successful in a kitchen at home, at work, anywhere.
E!: What's a lesson you learned from filming The Bear?
MM: I think just working with other people, being truly collaborative and working with amazing people and doing something I've never done before. Working on a television show like that, I've never done that before. I've made TV where I've done unscripted stuff and traveled, but shooting a TV show where there's almost 100 people and learning from all of those people. Watching, learning, hanging out, contributing, and collaborating every single day with these amazing people from prop and set and culinary, and cooking, and working with the actors. Being able to help and truly listen and watch and learn and participate, it's really amazing to be able to go into a different field that's very similar to restaurants where everyone is working toward one goal which is serving people. I think it's the same type of thing where we're trying to entertain people. Working with a large group of people is always an incredible experience. Well, not always an incredible experience, but learning to work with other people, I love it. I really like meeting new people, working with new people, doing things I've never done before. It's really amazing.
E!: What have you learned from Martha Stewart?
MM: Martha is the boss of all bosses. I'm just constantly mesmerized and just being like, you know, this person, this demigod, is just so incredible. She's just so profound. It really is an incredible thing to see somebody build their world and have so many people effected by it, and feed people. Everything Martha does, I'm just like in awe. If I can do 10% of what she's done in her career, I'll be happy.
The Pampered Chef Mix 'N Masher
"My parents got me into this amazing potato masher," Matty says about this Pampered Chef potato masher. "It mashes potatoes better than anything. It really is the best potato masher. I buy a couple at a time. It's an incredible masher that my parents use and they got me one. It's not expensive. It's literally a cheap, really great potato masher."
We're stocking up on this incredible kitchen gadget for Thanksgiving!
Uber Eats
"Savory Stuffing Squares are the greatest thing you can do because it covers a lot of bases," says Matty. "For vegetarians or people who eat turkey or whatever you want to do, it's compiling three dishes into one and it fulfills everything. You're making a Thanksgiving lasagna. You've got your sweet potatoes, your squash, you have your amazing, beautiful, crunchy, soft, savory stuffing, and then covered in that cheese is so incredible. It really is amazing… Just go to the Matty aisle in your Uber Eats grocery aisle and you can get all the ingredients there and it'll just show up at your door. You make that, you make your turkey, you make your gravy, and you're good to go. It's kind of like a one-stop shop thing. You don't even have to go out to get it. You can literally just go to the Uber Eats grocery aisle."
Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater, 18/8, Black
The kitchen gadget that Matty uses the most in his day to day cooking? This $16 zester.
Waring Commercial WSG30 Commercial Medium-Duty Electric Spice Grinder
When asked what kitchen gadget is Matty's favorite splurge item, he sites this spice grinder which couldn't be more perfect for fall.
Kii Naturals Artisan Crisps, Cranberry Pumpkin Seed, 5.3 Ounce (Pack of 1)
"I'm not really a snack person," says Matty. "You know those little tubes of pâté you can buy? I sat down and ate a tube of pâté the other day and I had that with those crackers with cranberries and nuts in them and stuff, I just ate that. Just eating a little tube of liverwurst. I'm not a snack person. I like eating meals. I love eating so much. I love a good meal. I love going to restaurants and eating at home and being able to order whatever I want. For snacks, I feel like it's going to ruin that meal. I'm not a snack person. I'd rather just order meals on Uber Eats."
For the perfect fall snack, we're keeping our kitchen stocked with these cranberry crackers to make a snack inspired by Matty's favorite.
Gotham Steel Premium Hammered Cookware – 5 Piece Ceramic Cookware, Pots and Pan Set with Triple Coated Nonstick Copper Surface & Aluminum Composition for Even Heating, Oven, Stovetop & Dishwasher Safe
When asked if Martha Stewart has inspired any additions to Matty's kitchen, he said: "I think just seeing how beautifully curated everything she does is. She's doing a cooking video and her house is perfectly decorated and she has all these copper pots hanging and everything looks beautiful. I really aspire to have some of that in me. She's definitely taught me taste for all things."
If your kitchen is in need of a refresh, we think you'll love copper pots like these ones, too!
Matty Matheson's Savory Stuffing Squares
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
1lb unsalted butter
1 white onion, diced
3 celery stalks, diced
2 tbsp poultry seasoning
1 cup ready to eat chestnuts, chopped (optional)
1 pc nutmeg, grated (approx. 2.5 tsp of ground nutmeg)
3-4 cups boxed chicken stock
1 large loaf sourdough, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
1 butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed and roughly chopped
2 1/2 cups Emmental cheese, grated
Salt and Pepper to taste
Substitutes:
Sub vegetable stock for vegetarian or vegan version
Sub powdered vegetable bouillon (seasoning) for vegetarian or vegan version
If powdered vegetable or chicken bouillon (seasoning) is not available, mix the below spices to create a seasoning:
1/4 c ground sage
2 tbsp dried thyme
2 tbsp dried marjoram
2 tbsp dried rosemary
1 tbsp ground nutmeg
1 tbsp freshly cracked pepper
NOTE: I really do think the customer will be able to find this, it's just chicken or veg powdered bouillon - let me know if that makes sense.
Sub sourdough loaf with any day old bread. Doing a mix of white and sourdough is good too. Take 5-6 slices and cut them into 6 pieces, keep doing that until you've cut the equivalent of a whole loaf.
Sub Emmental cheese with swiss cheese if emmental cheese not available
Serve with no cheese or sub with favorite vegan cheese for vegan version
Method
- Preheat the oven to 450F. In a large pot melt half the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and sweat until translucent and fragrant, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the chestnuts and poultry seasoning.
- Add in 3 cups of chicken stock and stir to combine.
- Once stock is simmering, stir in the bread pieces. If mixture is dry adjust by adding more chicken stock to the pot. Season with salt and pepper
- Transfer the mixture to a 13x9 inch baking dish. Flatten the top in an even layer.
- Bake until golden and crisp on top, about 40 minutes.
- Meanwhile bring a large pot of salted water to boil, add in all potatoes and squash. Cook until very tender.
- Drain water, cube your remaining butter, and mash the mixture in the pot you boiled everything in. Season with salt, pepper, cinnamon and half the nutmeg. Make sure to taste! Transfer mash to the baking dish, creating an even layer on the stuffing and grate the remaining nutmeg on top.
- Cover your mash with an even layer of cheese and bake until cheese is bubbling away, crisping along the edges, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 30 minutes before slicing.
- Serve with your favorite gravy.