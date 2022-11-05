Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Celebration

Instagram

Fans were overjoyed to see Rob hanging out with his family, as the Arthur George founder rarely appears on social media and does not regularly appear on The Kardashians. "We love to see Rob," one user commented, while another wrote, "We want more rob content." Others pointed out "he looks so good" and "so happy."

While Rob—who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Blac Chyna—prefers to live his life off camera, he does stay involved with his famous family. In a don't-blink-or-you'll-miss moment, he made a short but sweet appearance on the May 12 episode of the Hulu series, which documented Kris' 66th birthday celebration. Although Rob was mostly hidden behind Khloe while at the dinner table, his tattoos were visible throughout the scene and he could also be spotted in the reflection of the windows behind them.

"He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop in July 2020. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident."

She added, "That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."