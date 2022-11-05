Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance

Watch : Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People.

Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were seeing each other.

E! News has reached out to Depp's rep and to Rich for comment but has not heard back.

Rich was part of Depp's legal team for his unsuccessful lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun in 2018, which he filed after an article called him a "wife-beater" in reference to his former marriage to actress Amber Heard, a claim which Depp has denied.

The lawyer was not, however, part of the Edward Scissorhands actor's counsel in his defamation trial against the Aquaman actress in the U.S. earlier this year, in which the jury ruled that Heard was liable of defaming Depp. He was awarded $10.4 million in damages and she was given $2 million in compensatory damages.