Complete Your Virtual Wish List With These Holiday Gift Ideas From Amazon for Every Interest

For the beauty buff, fashionista, foodie, technophile and more, we have the rundown on the best gifts from Amazon for every interest.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 05, 2022 10:00 AMTags
FashionBeautyShoppingShop BeautyTechnologyGifts Under 100E! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop FashionGifts That SleighGifts by InterestShop NewsE! InsiderHoliday Gifts by Interest
e-comm: amazon gift guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Gift shopping can be stressful, especially if it's for the person who knows exactly what they like. The pressure to find a perfect present is real, and we know you don't blame you for wanting to do it right.

Luckily, you can turn to Amazon for all your holiday gift needs, no matter who you're shopping for. Whether you're looking for the perfect makeup palette for the beauty buff in your life or a new customizable phone case for a technophile, this guide has some seriously amazing holiday gift inspo for you.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Amazon gift ideas by every interest!

read
Charli D'Amelio's Holiday Gift Guide Has Amazing Finds for Every Trendsetter on the Nice List

Gifts For Beauty Buffs

Flymiro Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror with 3x/2x Magnification

Every beauty enthusiast needs a good mirror to make sure their makeup is snatched. This tri-fold lighted vanity mirror is functional and compact, but also comes with different magnifications and a rotating feature so that everything is in crystal clear view. It's currently on sale for $25 instead of the usual $40 price tag.

$40
$25
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2
Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

LANEIGE 2022 Holiday Gift Sets

The beauty lover in your life definitely knows what Laneige is all about, and you'll score some serious brownie points if you gift them anything from the brand. If you're not sure where to start, this Laneige holiday set is a perfect option. It comes with the Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Sleeping Mask and Water Bank moisturizer. You can't go wrong!

$30
Amazon

Maybelline New York Holiday Limited Edition Eye Makeup Gift Set

Need a stocking stuffer for the beauty buff in your life? Mini makeup gift sets are the move! This limited edition holiday eye makeup set by Maybelline has all the fan-favorites, like the Sky High Mascara, Lash Sensational Mascara and Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner.

$10
Amazon

Dr. Pure Ice Roller for Face Massage

This ice roller is a total game-changer and would be a great stocking stuffer for a skincare enthusiast. It depuffs skin, relieves pain and tightens skin. One reviewer writes, "This ice roller was just what I needed! It was a great addition to my morning routine with its long lasting coolness against my puffy face. It's easy to use and works great! Very satisfied."

$10
$6
Amazon

Shea Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Shea Moisture makes products that are top tier for curly hair. If you know anyone with curls, gifting them this shampoo and conditioner set is a no-brainer. Not only does it smell amazing, but it will have anyone's curls feeling sleek, moisturizing and healthy.

$34
Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Moisturizer with Vitamin E

Anyone would be happy to receive a gift as useful as this Bio-Oil moisturizer with Vitamin E. It's perfect for fading any unwanted scarring from a pregnancy, surgery, injury and more, or simply adding a bit more hydration to any skincare routine.

$26
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Know someone who loves a good blow dry but can't always make it to the hair salon? This Revlon volumizer hair dryer will bring the salon to them! It's the perfect gift for someone who likes keeping their hair in top shape.

$40
$37
Amazon

Gifts For Technophiles

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Every tech-obsessed person needs a good pair of headphones. These noise cancelling earbuds by Beats come in so many different colors and are currently on sale for $100. They come with up to eight hours of listening time, are water resistant and have super high-quality sound. Technophile approved.

$150
$100
Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro - Sierra Blue Clear - Customisation

Know someone who needs a new phone case? Gift them one with a personal touch with this CASETiFY customizable phone case from Amazon. It's a thoughtful and useful gift that certainly will not be re-gifted. 

$60
Amazon

JBL Flip 4, Black - Waterproof, Portable & Durable Bluetooth Speaker

A high-quality, waterproof and wireless speaker often comes at a high price, and this JBL Flip 4 is currently on sale for $80. It would make a great gift for just about anyone, and you can get it in black, blue, camo or grey.

$111
$80
Amazon

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag Compatible with MacBook Pro

This laptop sleeve bag is the perfect gift for a student, someone with an office job or someone who is always on the go with their laptop. It comes in so many different colors for just $17, and is compatible with a few different kinds of laptops. One reviewer writes, "I was in a meeting today when my bad luck hit full force and a misplaced elbow sent an almost full cup of coffee went flying straight towards my laptop, which was in this case, sitting on the floor. [...] I was absolutely astonished to see that not only was my laptop undamaged, but it was COMPLETELY DRY."

$17
Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger

This magnetic charger compatible with iPhone and AirPods is a functional gift that any tech enthusiast with Apple products would love to use. One reviewer writes, "Have you ever had trouble getting your phone to charge? Is your charge port finicky? Then this is the device for you, magnetically attaches to your phone for a great and easy charge."

$38
Amazon

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player With Built-in Speakers

For that old-school soul, this vintage record player with built-in speakers is a great gift. It comes in a pretty light blue color for $50, and it's one of those gifts that will be used and cherished for a long time.

$50
Amazon

Gifts For Foodies

TMD Cheese Board and Knife Set

If you know someone who loves a good spread, whether that's a cheese, dessert, butter board or more, gift them a chic charcuterie board that they'll definitely use. This TMD cheese board and knife set is currently on sale for $48 and would make a lovely gift for a host!

$55
$48
Amazon

Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker with 4 Compartment Trays

For a unique and fun gift for the foodie in your life, this electric s'mores maker is a sweet choice. It's a great way to get friends and family together, especially for the holidays.

$30
$25
Amazon

DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine

Show the foodie in your life how much you love them with this DASH mini waffle maker machine. It has over 219,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it will be a top gift for anyone.

$15
$13
Amazon

Reusable Silicone Straws

These reusable silicone straws would make a great stocking stuffer. Not only do they come in cute colors and work for both hot and cold beverages, but they're easy to clean because of openable design.

$12
Amazon

Gifts For Fashionistas

FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining

These cozy slippers would make a great holiday gift for the fashionista in your life. They're comfortable, cute and will keep anyone toasty all throughout the winter. They're currently on sale for $30!

$46
$30
Amazon

Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit

This three-piece sweatsuit is fuzzy and perfect for the chillier days ahead. It makes the perfect gift for anyone who likes to live in their loungewear, and comes in so many different colors and prints.

$52
Amazon

ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater

This chunky knit pullover sweater will become a staple in any fashionista's wardrobe. It can be paired with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more, making it a versatile piece that would make a great gift.

$52
$43
Amazon

Yatemiole Women's Cashmere Big Coloured Checked Scarf

One Amazon review raves about this stunning multicolored scarf, "This is a beautiful scarf. It is very soft and warm. Good quality. I'm going to get more as gifts." They definitely have the right idea!

$29
$25
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

If you know someone who loves to accessorize, Amazon has tons of cute goodies to sort through, especially from JW PEI. Gift the shoulder bag in this chic dark brown tone and it will become a staple in any trendsetter's wardrobe.

 

$80
Amazon

Gifts For The Jewelry-Obsessed

Travel Jewelry Box

For someone who's always on the go but can't part from their jewels, this small jewelry box from Amazon is a great gift idea for just $9. It comes in various different colors and different storage compartments for rings, necklaces, bracelets and more.

 

$14
$9
Amazon

Safety Pin Earrings for Women

Office supplies, but make them chic. These safety pin earrings studded with sparkly crystal details are a cute way to add a bit of personality to your outfits, especially at work. One reviewer writes, "These earrings are so cute. They're just the right size so as not to be statement earrings but aren't small either. They're very noticeable with the sparkle. They also look expensive while being very affordable."

$15
Amazon

COLLECTIVE HOME - Ceramic Jewelry Tray

Add a personal and thoughtful touch to gifting with this ceramic jewelry tray that comes with a cute initial engraving detail. It's great for those who need a little extra space to place their essential jewelry pieces.

$14
$13
Amazon

Gold Bead Bracelet for Women

You know that feeling after you've worn a piece of jewelry for so long, it feels wrong to leave the house without it? That's how I feel about these gold beaded bracelets. You can gift them to the stylish trendsetter in your life and watch how it will become a staple in their life, too!

$16
Amazon

Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women

Gold chunky hoops took social media by storm one day and the trend has been flooding my TikTok For You Page ever since. You can gift this to the jewelry-obsessed who feels like they never have enough earrings. One reviewer writes that the "earrings are hypoallergic, cheap and they look great. I wear them every day and they haven't change color."

$29
$14
Amazon

If that wasn't enough holiday gifting inspiration, check out Nicole Richie's Etsy gift guide!

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

3
Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

4

Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer: This Couple is Still Together

5

Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood

Latest News

QVC Flash Sale: Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dream & More

Wayfair 75% Off Deals: Get Sheets With 47,700+ 5-Star Reviews and More

Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Glasses, $5 Towels & More

Relive Birthday Girl Kris Jenner's Most Iconic & Hilarious TV Moments

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Shop the Best Finds for Under $60

Unpacking the Wild Week After Elon Musk Bought Twitter for $44 Billion

Madewell 50% Off Sale Items Deal: $138 Jeans for $45 & More Fall Looks