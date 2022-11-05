QVC Discounted 1,300+ Items for a Flash Sale: Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, and More

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's never too early to celebrate the holidays, right? QVC's Nonstop Holiday Party is here. It's the biggest live holiday shopping event of the year. Tune into QVC to watch 49 consecutive hours of shopping (thank you Daylight Savings, right?). Your favorite QVC hosts and celeb guests will be a part of this celebration that you don't want to miss. And, of course, you can also shop online. There are major discounts on fashion, beauty, and home items just in time for holiday shopping.

There are 1,300+ discounts on some of our favorite brands including Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, Clinique, Waterpik, Beautyblender, Josie Maran, L'Occitane, IT Cosmetics, and KitchenAid. Get your shop on. These QVC deals run until November 6, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. This. Is. Not. A. Drill. Get Black Friday-level discounts all weekend long.

Not sure what to buy? Here are some standout picks.