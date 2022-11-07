Will Rihanna Share the Super Bowl Stage? She Says…

Is Rihanna going to be the only girl dancing in the dark next February?
Rihanna is headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and fans want to know if RiRi will share the Super Bowl stage or put on an epic solo show.
The new mom spoke exclusively to E! News' Justin Sylvester about her 2022 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City and her upcoming headlining performance, including her thoughts on adding more artists to the gig.
When Justin pointed out that the Super Bowl halftime show is just 12 minutes long, she rightly noted that when she puts on a concert, it's two hours long.
"Twelve minutes?" the "Take a Bow" singer asked. "You could actually do that by yourself, but it's one of those things where you can decorate it however you want. So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it's…"
She paused before saying, "I don't know what I'm gonna do yet." Needless to say, Rihanna added to E! News, "It's gonna be great either way."
If Rihanna decides to go at it alone, she would be the first solo female performer since Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI in 2017.
The 2022 show was a big hit with several artists sharing the stage to pay tribute to rap and hip hop, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.
While Rihanna will likely play a medley of her hits on the Super Bowl stage, she recently made her long awaited return to music with the song "Lift Me Up," off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song is also a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa in Black Panther.
But Rihanna's not just re-entering the music arena and prepping for her touchdown at the Super Bowl. The Savage X Fenty founder is also getting sporty by expanding her brand into fitness attire.
"Everything's a sport nowadays, you know," she said. "Where you see women wearing athleisure or athletic wear, it's usually just everyday life. Going in the coffee shop, going to the grocery store, gonna walk their dog, running errands."
She continued, "Everything's a sport. When I was pregnant, that was a sport."
Rihanna also shared her favorite item of clothing with E! News.
"Leggings," she said as she laughed. "[With] Savage, we just applied like our sexy details to the technical fabric and the sporty silhouettes, and I think sport's gonna be huge for us."
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video. See every fierce look here.