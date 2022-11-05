Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing

After kicking off the Christmas season, Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka took to New York City streets in matching leather jackets.

Watch: Bryan Tanaka Wants Mariah Carey to "Be Happy"

Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever.

For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat over a black peplum mini dress accented with cut-out detailing. The "We Belong Together" singer paired the ensemble with black open-toed heels, round sunglasses and silver earrings, while keeping her hair in her signature waves.

Next to Mariah, her boyfriend of five years sported black pants, a white graphic tee, a camo-print leather jacket and black Air Jordans. Bryan, 39, accessorized the look with sunglasses and gold jewelry, including a chain and bracelet.

The spotting comes three days after Mariah—dubbed the "Queen of Christmas"—welcomed the 2022 Holiday season with a festive transformation on social media.

In a black and white video posted Nov. 1 on Instagram, the 52-year-old is seen wearing a latex outfit with a witch's hat.

Riding a bike to the tune of Halloween music, Mariah gives the camera an evil laugh before the black-and-white clip transforms into a colorful winter wonderland. The musician, now donning a one-piece Santa suit, is sitting atop a reindeer, as she whistle tones "It's time," while her hit "All I Want for Christmas" plays in the background.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah, who shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Nick Cannon, captioned her post, "IT'S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! #MariahSZN."

Most crucially, Bryan is totally on board. As he put it, "It's officially that time of year!!!!"

