Ryan Dorsey Shares His Fitness Progress With Shirtless Photo

Ryan Dorsey is giving an update on his body transformation.
The Big Sky star shared a shirtless mirror pic on his Instagram that showed off his workout progress, encouraging his followers to be "consistent" with their own goals.
"Swipe to see me this time last year," he wrote in an Nov. 4 post. "Start your New Years Resolutions now before the holidays and you'll be glad you're two months ahead."
Ryan continued, "Consistency is key. Some days are harder than others, but you'll always feel better after you get them endorphins going."
The 39-year-old—who shares 7-year-old son Josey with the late Naya Rivera—noted that exercising "works as an anti-depressant" for him.
"I never regret choosing to workout," he said, before he cheekily revealed others goals he has in mind for the next year. "Trying to get #DCuniverse #Marvel in 2023. Trying to hit the 185lb mark."
Sharing that he would give everyone another update in two months, the Yellowstone star noted that his dedication has also been inspired by his son.
"Working to get in the best shape of my life. Slowly but surely. That's keeping me motivated," Ryan wrote. "Also trying to lead by example for my little guy."
He added, "And trying to stay on top of things so I can stay ready for this future teenager of mine to be able to run & play, workout along side of him and push him to greatness and to be a strong young man in whatever he chooses to do."
Back in August, Ryan shared sweet photos of Josey celebrating a milestone of his own: entering first grade.
"Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast?," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st grade class!?"
See the photos of Josey here.