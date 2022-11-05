Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get a Dreamy $139 Calvin Klein Dress for $31 & More Finds Under $60

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're freaking out that we somehow only have two months left in the year, you're not alone. Among some of the stressors that come with the end of the year are some positives, though. Like sales from your favorite brands!
Right now, you can take an extra 25% off of all clearance items on Nordstrom Rack's website. We're talking Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses for $45, so many sweaters for $10 and more chic finds that you'll be wearing all throughout the season. Plus, some of these items would make great holiday gifts!
Keep reading for all the can't-miss deals of the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale!
Ribbed Cotton Blend Cardigan
Cardigans are a must-have piece for the fall and winter, as they can be dressed up and down for everyday wear or for all those holiday dinner parties you've got lined up. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has so many good ones on sale, like this cotton blend cardigan for just $10.
Plaited Stitch Recycled Blend Crewneck Sweater
When it comes to sweaters, Nordstrom Rack really understood the assignment. This BP crewneck sweater comes in three different colors and is currently on sale for $10. Get it while you can!
Opalescent Dream Eyeshadow Palette (Nordstrom Exclusive) USD $151 Value
The Nordstrom Rack sale is the perfect opportunity to get to gift shopping, and it's not only limited to clothes! You can snag this Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palette that has a $151 value for just $15. It would make a great stocking stuffer.
Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Cashmere on sale?! Yes, please. You can get this v-neck sweater in a neutral tan shade and pair it with slacks, jeans, slip skirts and more to craft so many chic fall ensembles.
Mario Badescu In The Clear Set
Mario Badescu is a cult-favorite skincare and beauty line, so any of their products would make an amazing holiday gift. But why just buy one when you can snag this set of three skincare products for $14? It comes with the Drying Lotion, Facial Spray and Acne Facial Cleanser so that you can have clear, glowing skin.
Terry Brushed Knit Joggers
You'll want to wear these sweatpants more than just in the house. The knit joggers come in so many different colors, like this sage-toned one that is currently on sale for $13 instead of the usual $68 price tag.
Patch Pocket Knit Cardigan
This Sanctuary knit cardigan is one of those pieces you can throw over any outfit, whether you're running errands or attending an event. Instead of the usual $99, you can snag it for $17 while sizes are still in stock!
Mozart Popcorn Cotton Sweater
This French Connection cotton sweater will become a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe. Pair it with jeans, cargo pants, slip skirts, leather pants and more for comfy and cute look. The best part? It's currently on sale for $100 off its $128 price tag.
Boatneck Pullover Sweater
This pullover sweater would look great with a pair of jeans or trousers and some loafers or heeled boots. It's currently on sale for $17 in this pretty light sage color that would look great paired with other neutral shades.
Fleece Side Stripe Pullover
This classic adidas pullover is currently on sale in three different colors, but sizes are selling out fast! Pair them with leggings or biker shorts for a relaxed athleisure look. This sweater would make a great holiday gift, as well.
Salvatore Ferragamo 55mm Rectangular Cateye Sunglasses
Designer accessories, anyone? Get these Ferragamo cat-eye sunglasses for over $100 off and prepare for all the compliments that are to follow.
BareMinerals Good Tidings Eye Palette
You can achieve so many cute, shimmering eyeshadow looks with this bareMinerals holiday palette that is currently on sale for just $15. It would make the perfect gift for the beauty buff in your life!
Calvin Klein Ditsy Floral Print Tie Waist Dress
This floral print tie waist dress from Calvin Klein is simply stunning. It's perfect for the upcoming holiday season, and can be dressed up with a pair of kitten heels or pumps and some of your favorite jewelry. You'll look so elegant wearing it, and it's currently on sale for over $100 off its original $139 price.
NYX COSMETICS Ultimate Queen Eyeliner Set
It's totally possible to get your holiday shopping done on Nordstrom Rack right now, especially for the beauty enthusiast. Among so many other great deals, you can get this NYX eyeliner set for $10 off its original price. Snatched eye looks incoming!
Vince Camuto Branda Combat Boot
These combat boots are perfect for the fall and winter, especially in this olive green shade. They're the perfect balance of edgy and chic, and can be worn with so many different outfits. For just $56, sizes are obviously selling out quick!
Turtle Rib Knit High Slit Sweater Dress
This rib knit high slit sweater dress is perfect for the holiday season, especially for any upcoming Thanksgiving dinners you might be attending. Wear it with a pair of boots, loafers or heels and accessorize as you wish. It's currently on sale for just $25, which is a total steal.
Melrose And Market Mock Neck Mini Sweater Dress
This mini sweater dress would be a great Thanksgiving outfit idea. Pair it with some heeled boots and accessorize with gold jewelry for a look that will get tons of compliments. Plus, it's only $23 on Nordstrom Rack right now!
Super Chill Hooded Robe
Get comfy and cozy as the weather gets chillier with this hooded robe that comes in three different prints and is currently on sale for $20. You'll definitely never want to take it off.
14K Yellow Gold Paperclip, Curb, & Snake Chain Necklace Set
This yellow gold necklace set is perfect for the jewelry-obsessed trendsetter in your life. Wear them layered on top of each other for the perfect amount of bling that will add an elevated touch to any outfit.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Heeled Sandal
These heeled sandals from Dolce Vita are seriously the most comfortable heels out there. They're currently on sale for $42 in this brown shade and so many other colors that are perfect for the holiday season.
Want to get in the holiday shopping spirit? Check out these trendy and cute gift ideas from Charli D'Amelio.