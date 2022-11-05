Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get a Dreamy $139 Calvin Klein Dress for $31 & More Finds Under $60

Here is a roundup of all the best finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale from brands like Calvin Klein, Bobbi Brown, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo and more.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 05, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionDealsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! Insider
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Clearance

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're freaking out that we somehow only have two months left in the year, you're not alone. Among some of the stressors that come with the end of the year are some positives, though. Like sales from your favorite brands!

Right now, you can take an extra 25% off of all clearance items on Nordstrom Rack's website. We're talking Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses for $45, so many sweaters for $10 and more chic finds that you'll be wearing all throughout the season. Plus, some of these items would make great holiday gifts!

Keep reading for all the can't-miss deals of the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale!

read
Madewell 50% Off Sale Items Deal: $138 Jeans for $45 & More Fall Looks We're Shopping for as Low as $10

Ribbed Cotton Blend Cardigan

Cardigans are a must-have piece for the fall and winter, as they can be dressed up and down for everyday wear or for all those holiday dinner parties you've got lined up. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has so many good ones on sale, like this cotton blend cardigan for just $10.

$39
$10
Nordstrom Rack

Plaited Stitch Recycled Blend Crewneck Sweater

When it comes to sweaters, Nordstrom Rack really understood the assignment. This BP crewneck sweater comes in three different colors and is currently on sale for $10. Get it while you can!

$35
$10
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2
Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

Opalescent Dream Eyeshadow Palette (Nordstrom Exclusive) USD $151 Value

The Nordstrom Rack sale is the perfect opportunity to get to gift shopping, and it's not only limited to clothes! You can snag this Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palette that has a $151 value for just $15. It would make a great stocking stuffer.

$39
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Cashmere on sale?! Yes, please. You can get this v-neck sweater in a neutral tan shade and pair it with slacks, jeans, slip skirts and more to craft so many chic fall ensembles.

$119
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Mario Badescu In The Clear Set

Mario Badescu is a cult-favorite skincare and beauty line, so any of their products would make an amazing holiday gift. But why just buy one when you can snag this set of three skincare products for $14? It comes with the Drying Lotion, Facial Spray and Acne Facial Cleanser so that you can have clear, glowing skin.

$24
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Terry Brushed Knit Joggers

You'll want to wear these sweatpants more than just in the house. The knit joggers come in so many different colors, like this sage-toned one that is currently on sale for $13 instead of the usual $68 price tag.

$68
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Patch Pocket Knit Cardigan

This Sanctuary knit cardigan is one of those pieces you can throw over any outfit, whether you're running errands or attending an event. Instead of the usual $99, you can snag it for $17 while sizes are still in stock!

$99
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Mozart Popcorn Cotton Sweater

This French Connection cotton sweater will become a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe. Pair it with jeans, cargo pants, slip skirts, leather pants and more for comfy and cute look. The best part? It's currently on sale for $100 off its $128 price tag.

$128
$29
Nordstrom Rack

Boatneck Pullover Sweater

This pullover sweater would look great with a pair of jeans or trousers and some loafers or heeled boots. It's currently on sale for $17 in this pretty light sage color that would look great paired with other neutral shades.

$30
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Fleece Side Stripe Pullover

This classic adidas pullover is currently on sale in three different colors, but sizes are selling out fast! Pair them with leggings or biker shorts for a relaxed athleisure look. This sweater would make a great holiday gift, as well.

$50
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Salvatore Ferragamo 55mm Rectangular Cateye Sunglasses

Designer accessories, anyone? Get these Ferragamo cat-eye sunglasses for over $100 off and prepare for all the compliments that are to follow.

$149
$45
Nordstrom Rack

BareMinerals Good Tidings Eye Palette

You can achieve so many cute, shimmering eyeshadow looks with this bareMinerals holiday palette that is currently on sale for just $15. It would make the perfect gift for the beauty buff in your life!

$40
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Ditsy Floral Print Tie Waist Dress

This floral print tie waist dress from Calvin Klein is simply stunning. It's perfect for the upcoming holiday season, and can be dressed up with a pair of kitten heels or pumps and some of your favorite jewelry. You'll look so elegant wearing it, and it's currently on sale for over $100 off its original $139 price.

$139
$31
Nordstrom Rack

NYX COSMETICS Ultimate Queen Eyeliner Set

It's totally possible to get your holiday shopping done on Nordstrom Rack right now, especially for the beauty enthusiast. Among so many other great deals, you can get this NYX eyeliner set for $10 off its original price. Snatched eye looks incoming!

$23
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Branda Combat Boot

These combat boots are perfect for the fall and winter, especially in this olive green shade. They're the perfect balance of edgy and chic, and can be worn with so many different outfits. For just $56, sizes are obviously selling out quick!

$189
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Turtle Rib Knit High Slit Sweater Dress

This rib knit high slit sweater dress is perfect for the holiday season, especially for any upcoming Thanksgiving dinners you might be attending. Wear it with a pair of boots, loafers or heels and accessorize as you wish. It's currently on sale for just $25, which is a total steal.

$110
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Melrose And Market Mock Neck Mini Sweater Dress

This mini sweater dress would be a great Thanksgiving outfit idea. Pair it with some heeled boots and accessorize with gold jewelry for a look that will get tons of compliments. Plus, it's only $23 on Nordstrom Rack right now!

$40
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Super Chill Hooded Robe

Get comfy and cozy as the weather gets chillier with this hooded robe that comes in three different prints and is currently on sale for $20. You'll definitely never want to take it off.

$90
$20
Nordstrom Rack

14K Yellow Gold Paperclip, Curb, & Snake Chain Necklace Set

This yellow gold necklace set is perfect for the jewelry-obsessed trendsetter in your life. Wear them layered on top of each other for the perfect amount of bling that will add an elevated touch to any outfit.

$95
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Heeled Sandal

These heeled sandals from Dolce Vita are seriously the most comfortable heels out there. They're currently on sale for $42 in this brown shade and so many other colors that are perfect for the holiday season.

$125
$42
Nordstrom Rack

Want to get in the holiday shopping spirit? Check out these trendy and cute gift ideas from Charli D'Amelio.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

3
Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

4

Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer: This Couple is Still Together

5

Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood

Latest News

QVC Flash Sale: Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dream & More

Wayfair 75% Off Deals: Get Sheets With 47,700+ 5-Star Reviews and More

Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Glasses, $5 Towels & More

Relive Birthday Girl Kris Jenner's Most Iconic & Hilarious TV Moments

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Shop the Best Finds for Under $60

Unpacking the Wild Week After Elon Musk Bought Twitter for $44 Billion

Madewell 50% Off Sale Items Deal: $138 Jeans for $45 & More Fall Looks