Harry Styles Postpones Los Angeles Concert "Due to Band Illness"

Watch : Harry Styles POSTPONES LA Concert "Due to Band Illness"

It looks like Harry Styles' team might need to take some medicine.

The singer, who is in the middle of a 15-night residency at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, had to postpone his Nov. 4 show due to "band illness," according to a tweet from the venue's official account.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow's Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness," read the Nov. 3 Twitter post. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

A follow-up tweet noted, "All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."