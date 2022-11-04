Harry Styles Postpones Los Angeles Concert "Due to Band Illness"

In the middle of his Los Angeles residency, Harry Styles’ concert on Nov. 4 has been postponed. Find out more below.

Watch: Harry Styles POSTPONES LA Concert "Due to Band Illness"

It looks like Harry Styles' team might need to take some medicine

The singer, who is in the middle of a 15-night residency at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, had to postpone his Nov. 4 show due to "band illness," according to a tweet from the venue's official account.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow's Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness," read the Nov. 3 Twitter post. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

A follow-up tweet noted, "All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."

This is just the latest bout of illness for the singer's touring team as the he previously rescheduled on of his several nights in Chicago in early October due to illness among the band and crew members. The My Policeman star's stay in L.A. echoes the short residencies he's partaken in across the U.S., following his record-breaking 15-night run at New York's Madison Square Garden that wrapped up in Sept. and six nights in both Chicago and Austin.

Earlier this week, the "Golden" singer celebrated his annual "Harryween" show on Oct. 31. Embracing the holidays, Harry's costume for the night was none other than Grease's Danny Zuko, who was played by John Travolta in the 1978 film. 

The event also featured a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John, with the Grammy-winning artist performing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" in front of a photo montage of the late singer, who passed earlier this year at the age of 73.

Harry's L.A stint is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 15. 

