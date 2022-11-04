Alexis Ohanian Gets Love From Serena Williams After Responding to Drake's "Groupie" Diss

Alexis Ohanian takes being called Serena Williams' "groupie" as childs play.
After Drake took aim and the Reddit co-founder and his tennis superstar wife in the song "Middle of the Ocean," during which the rapper called him a "straight up groupie," Alexis took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do," he wrote Nov. 4 alongside a photo of him and Serena's daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, 5, watching Serena play on the court. "Including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."
The sweet tweet concluded a short thread where Alexis explained what he's been up to since leaving Reddit—transitioning out of his daily role in 2018 and exiting the board in 2020.
The tennis pro responded to her husband's message with an array of heart eye emojis.
In the track, from the collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage, Drake raps, "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ "He claim we don't got a problem but No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi."
But where does the feud between Drake and Alexis stem from? Well, back in 2015 the "Best I Ever Had" rapper and Serena made headlines for briefly dating. The two were photographed kissing in a Cincinnati restaurant and prior to their cozy dinner, Drake was spotted sitting courtside during one of the athlete's tennis matches.
At the time, a source told E! News that the two had been dating for a month and trying to keep a low profile since they were "private people when it came to their personal lives."
However, this also isn't the first time the Grammy winner has served some serious shots at Serena—back in 2013 Drake's song "Worst Behavior" referenced the tennis legend prior to their romance.
"I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib/ "I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left."
Although this time around it seems Serena's husband wants the artist to pipe down.