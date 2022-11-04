Alexis Ohanian Gets Love From Serena Williams After Responding to Drake's "Groupie" Diss

Watch : Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React

Alexis Ohanian takes being called Serena Williams' "groupie" as childs play.

After Drake took aim and the Reddit co-founder and his tennis superstar wife in the song "Middle of the Ocean," during which the rapper called him a "straight up groupie," Alexis took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do," he wrote Nov. 4 alongside a photo of him and Serena's daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, 5, watching Serena play on the court. "Including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."

The sweet tweet concluded a short thread where Alexis explained what he's been up to since leaving Reddit—transitioning out of his daily role in 2018 and exiting the board in 2020.

The tennis pro responded to her husband's message with an array of heart eye emojis.

In the track, from the collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage, Drake raps, "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ "He claim we don't got a problem but No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi."