RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Slams "Pathetic" Bethenny Frankel Over New Housewives Podcast

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps called former co-star Bethenny Frankel "desperate" over her new podcast and her many "failed" projects since leaving Bravo.

Luann de Lesseps is not impressed with Bethenny Frankel's latest post-Bravo career move.

On the Nov. 4 episode of Danny Pellegrino's podcast Everything Iconic, Luann slammed her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star after Bethenny announced a new Housewives-centric podcast where she'll re-watch iconic episodes and give hot takes on them.

"I think she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going," Luann said. "She's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times. I remember at one point she wouldn't even say the word Housewives. So a disgruntled Housewife doing a Housewives podcast—I don't think anybody wants to listen to."

Luann added, "If she s--ts on the show that means she's going to s--t on us on her little podcast about the Housewives."

The cabaret star went on to criticize Bethenny's post-Housewives projects over recent years. Bethenny left RHONY for good in 2019 and has since said she'd never return. 

"It's pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives," the Countess continued. "She's tried everything other than Housewives and it doesn't seem to work, and now she's going back to Housewives. So it's a pretty desperate scenario."

Luann also sounded off on the possibility of Bethenny returning for Bravo's in-the-works RHONY Legacy spinoff featuring former cast members. "I don't think there's a world where we need Bethenny," she stated, "or actually want to see her on the show."

 

As for her own chances of returning for Legacy, Luann teased, "They're probably going to need the O.G.s, so I imagine I'll be getting a contract soon. I always cross that bridge when I get to it. Depends how good the offer is."

Bravo is currently filming RHONY season 14 with an entirely new cast that was announced last month at BravoCon.

