Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up Less Than 2 Months After Finale

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's final rose has wilted.
The Bachelorette couple has gone their separate ways two months after getting engaged on season 19 of the hit ABC reality show. A source confirmed to E! News that the pair has split up with a second source in Bachelor nation revealing that Gabby was the one to to call things off earlier this week.
"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," the insider said. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."
On Oct. 31 Gabby spoke to a Fox News reporter after Erich was notably absent from her Dancing With the Stars performance that night—as was her engagement ring.
"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," the 31-year-old explained after being asked if they were still together. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."
While he wasn't in attendance for the show, that same night the real estate agent did take to his Instagram Stories to encourage his followers to vote for Gabby during the season 31 competition show. However, the exes haven't posted one another on their Instagram feeds since Oct. 12.
Earlier in the month the reality star exclusively told E! News that her fiancé was a big motivator in keeping her going on DWTS even though she wants to "quit every day."
However, the start of Gabby and Erich's engagement was a rocky one after text messages that Erich allegedly sent to his ex before coming on the show came to light ahead of the finale.
The alleged messages accused Eric of breaking up with his former flame in order to be on the show to advance his career—something that the 29-year-old vehemently denied.
"I met this girl about a month before this all started, and I had no idea I was going to come here," Erich explained during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. "I handled it poorly 100 percent."
At the time, Gabby forgave her then fiancé although noted that she didn't condone his actions.
"His honesty and willing to take accountability is all I can really ask for," Gabby said during the Sept. 20 episode. "And it is something that I want in a partner."