Last Day to Shop 70% Off Deals From Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, West Elm, and More

Don't miss these flash deals on top brands, including Pottery Barn Teen, Mark & Graham, and Pottery Barn Kids.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 04, 2022 7:01 PMTags
HomeShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop HomeE! Insider
Pottery Barn Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to give your home a bit of a refresh while sticking to your budget there's a major sale happening at Pottery Barn brand right now. You can save up to 70% on furniture, home decor, small appliances, bedding, holiday essentials, and more. Unfortunately today is the final day to get these deals.

This discount isn't just at Pottery Barn, it includes the whole family of brands. Don't miss these major discounts on Williams SonomaWest ElmPottery Barn TeenMark & GrahamRejuvenation, and Pottery Barn Kids.

read
Nordstrom Rack Holiday Gifts at Every Price Point: Presents Under $25, $50, and $100

Pottery Barn 70% Off Deals

Shop these 70% off deals while you can!

Shop
Now

If you're looking for more great deals, check out these under $15 holiday gifts that live up to the hype.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

3

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News

4

Nordstrom Rack Gifts at Every Price Point: Under $25, $50 & $100

5

Jennifer Lawrence Had A "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Last Name

Latest News

Exclusive

How Tia Mowry Is Handling Good Days and Bad Days Amid Divorce

Exclusive

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Break Up

Last Day To Save 70% At Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, and More

Tinashe Channels Rihanna's Iconic Fashion Moment With Pink Ballgown

Hayden Panettiere Turns Heads During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The MixtapE! Presents P!nk, Alicia Keys and More New Music Musts

Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff