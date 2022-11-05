Madewell 50% Off Sale Items Deal: $138 Jeans for $45 & More Fall Looks We're Shopping for as Low as $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Need a shopping spree incentive? Looking for pieces to add to your fall wardrobe? Whatever the case may be, head over to Madewell to shop some unbelievable deals on all the season's best denim, sweaters, tops, outerwear, accessories and more.
We're talking $138 chic and trendy jeans for $45, $70 knit biker shorts for $12 and more must-have looks that you need to order ASAP. All you have to do is use code SALEONSALE to unlock up to 50% off select sale items, or code STAYWARM for up to 30% off select outerwear and boots.
Keep scrolling for some of the best Madewell pieces currently on sale for as low as $10. Things are selling out fast!
Tank Thong Bodysuit
This Madewell sale makes for the perfect opportunity to stock up on some basic pieces that will become staples in your wardrobe, like this tank thong bodysuit. You can snag it for $20 and pair it with denim and layer it under sweaters, jackets and more.
Long-Sleeve Baby Tee
Another great high-quality basic is this long-sleeve baby tee that is perfect for the fall and winter. Dress it up with a midi slip skirt and heeled boots for a chic work outfit or pair it with some cargo pants and sneakers for a chill fall look.
The Plus Perfect Vintage Jean in Fiore Wash
A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe must, and these vintage light-wash jeans will definitely get the job done. Pair it with boots, sweaters, coats and more for all your fall and winter outfit needs.
Eyelet-Trim Twin Set Top
This dainty top is the cottagecore look of our dreams, and it's currently on sale from $128 for $50. Pair it with a slip skirt or some light-wash denim for an elegant look.
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean In Pearse Wash: Destructed Edition
Madewell makes some pretty incredible jeans, and so many of them are on sale right now at unbeatable prices. These destructed vintage jeans for just $55 are the perfect pair to be worn with your favorite boots and a knit sweater.
Plus MWL Flex High-Rise 25-Inch Leggings
These leggings are perfect for yoga class, trips to the coffee shop, hot girl walks or anything in between. Pair with the matching sports bra for a complete athleisure look.
The Dadjean In Amaron Wash: Ripped Edition
Who doesn't love a good pair of loose-fitting dad jeans, especially when they're on sale? You can get these $138 jeans for $50 for a laid back and casual piece that will become a staple in your denim rotation.
Seersucker Hopewell Puff-Sleeve Crop Top in Plaid
Another cute cottagecore-inspired find! This puff-sleeve crop top is the perfect dainty piece that can be worn with trousers, jeans and so much more. Top it off with your favorite coat for a look suitable for the fall. If you're somehow not sold yet, it's on sale for $21.
Pierport Sunglasses
These sunnies are oh-so-chic, and currently on sale for $35. They're the perfect everyday pair that will add a trendy and elevated touch to all of your outfits.
The Dadjean In Yorktown Wash
Here is another pair of denim you need to add to your cart— especially since it's on sale for $45. Pair these dad jeans with a long-sleeve baby tee and some sneakers for a go-to fall uniform.
Plus Clairmont Crop Jacket
The cooler weather calls for chic and cozy outerwear that is versatile. This crop jacket can be layered over sweaters, long-sleeve tops and more for an added layer of warmth that is still cute.
Kendale Sweater Biker Shorts
Umm... $70 biker shorts for $12? Sign us up. These biker shorts are extra comfy and cozy because of the knit material. The brown shade is also totally perfect for the fall!
Holmden Sweater Shorts
These sweater shorts come in two different colors and are the perfect piece to add to your loungewear collection. Wear them around the house or out and about for some seriously cozy vibes.
The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Mornelle Wash
Oversized jackets are a total move, especially with the chillier weather ahead. This trucker jean jacket is the perfect fall and winter staple that can be thrown over any outfit to give off a little bit of edginess.
