Tinashe Channels Rihanna's Iconic Fashion Moment With Pink Princess Ballgown

Tinashe turned the red carpet her own runway at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Her fashion moment was so major, it was reminiscent of Rihanna's 2015 Grammys look.

Tinashe was pretty in pink at the 2022 amfAR Gala.

The Aquarius singer made a dramatic entrance at the Los Angeles-based fundraiser on Nov. 3, as she stunned in a larger-than-life princess ballgown that encompassed the red carpet. The Nicole + Felicia design featured a strapless corset bodice with a lattice pattern and tiers of ruffles for the skirt in various shades of pink and white.

Tinashe styled the enchanting ballgown with a massive diamond necklace, statement rings and dainty earrings. A nude-pink lipstick and frosted eyeshadow were just a couple of glamorous finishing touches to her overall look.

If anything, the 29-year-old's fairytale fashion moment was reminiscent of Rihanna's pink Giambattista Valli dress from the 2015 Grammys. Between the matching color schemes, the layers of ruffles and the strapless neckline, both looks were nearly identical.

"I saw this dress on the Internet," Rihanna told E! News at the time, "and I just fell in love with it."

Whether or not Tinashe's amfAR Gala ensemble was a nod to the Fenty Beauty founder, it's clear she made a showstopping appearance just like the singer did at the Grammys.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Plus, the "Link Up" singer took the stage and performed at the amfAR Gala. And what better way to command a room by wearing an eye-catching ballgown? Of course, Tinashe wasn't the only celebrity to wear a swoon-worthy look at the annual fundraiser.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

See all of the memorable style moments from the star-studded event below!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan

In Georges Chakra and accessorizing with  Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chelsea Handler

In Monique Lhuillier, and accessorizing with Christian Louboutin shoes and Jimmy Choo clutch.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Hayden Panettiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tinashe

In Nicole + Felicia.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Michelle Rodriguez
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Jay Ellis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tyga
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Scout Willis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lay Zhang
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Madison Beer
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Christine Chiu
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
August Getty
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kimora Lee Simmons & Ming Lee Simmons
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Mary Fitzgerald

