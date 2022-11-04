Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 Announcement

Oh baby! Wait until you see how Ryan Reynolds responded after learning Nick Cannon is expecting his 11th child.
After seeing the news on Twitter, the Deadpool star—who is expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively—had a simple response. In a reference to Jaws in his quote tweet, he wrote, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."
Of course, fans know it's all in good fun as the actor loves to troll people on social media. Reynolds' Twitter joke comes just a few months after he and Cannon worked together on a Father's Day ad for Aviation American Gin starring The Masked Singer host, who at the time was a father of eight. In the ad for the Free Guy alum's spirit brand, Cannon made a cocktail called the vasectomy and joked, "Lord knows I need one."
However, he's since added a few more children to his family. "Congrats to @NickCannon!" Reynolds tweeted alongside a video of the ad June 8. "Yes, it's delicious, but the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective."
Baby no. 11 is Nick's second child with Alyssa Scott. Last year, they welcomed a son named Zen, who died from a brain tumor at age 5 months in December.
"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," Alyssa, who announced her pregnancy in October, wrote on Instagram Nov. 3 alongside pictures and a painting from her maternity photo-shoot that showed Cannon embracing her baby bump in a bathtub. "Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork."
Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa; kids Golden "Sagon", 5, Powerful Queen, 22 months, and Rise Messiah, 1 month, with Brittany Bell; son Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 1 month, with LaNisha Cole.
"I've learned so much just from my children, man, and it's so amazing," the Wild 'N Out star said on The Breakfast Club in August 2021. "I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time. And I think because I've been through so much in my life—you know physically, mentally and spiritually—like, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and their energy and to get as much of that as possible to pass on, you know, all that I've lived into something else, that's why I do it, man."