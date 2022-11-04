Mariah Carey Reacts to Martha Stewart's Plea About Skipping Over Thanksgiving

Mariah Carey responded to Martha Stewart’s request for the singer not to forget about Thanksgiving this holiday season. See what the Queen of Christmas had to say below.

By Tamantha Gunn Nov 04, 2022 2:21 PMTags
Mariah CareyChristmasMartha StewartHolidaysThanksgivingCelebrities
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

Though Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, that doesn't mean that she has forgotten about Thanksgiving. 

After Martha Stewart expressed concern that the "We Belong Together" singer's Nov. 1 Christmas kickoff meant she was skipping over turkey day, the Grammy winner promised that was not the case.

"Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!" Mariah tweeted Nov. 3. "But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"

Mariah, 52, then invited Martha, 81, over for the annual dinner at her home, although she noted that the cookbook author has never invited her over to her "Thanksgiving extravaganza!"

On Nov. 1, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram dressed as a witch before transforming into a Santa-inspired suit, which she wore while sitting on a reindeer. She belted out "It's time" as her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" began playing in the background. 

photos
25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Though a lot of fans are already getting into the Christmas spirit with Mariah, Martha is not as jolly about it. 

"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist," she said during her Nov. 3 appearance on Today. "You cannot give up Thanksgiving. Just because you don't like turkey? I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey."

The TV star added, "So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

3

Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood

While Martha admitted that she knows there are no special songs to commemorate the annual November holiday, she believes Thanksgiving is still meaningful. 

"I think we need Thanksgiving," she explained. "It's sort of an uplifting remembering of good times past."

 (E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Photoshoot With Alyssa Scott

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With All 3 Kids

3

Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood

4

Jennifer Lawrence Had A "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Last Name

5

Lauren Graham Shares Rare Insight on Life After Peter Krause Breakup

Latest News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News

Mariah Carey Reacts to Martha Stewart's Plea About Thanksgiving

Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Explains Why His New Netflix Show Wasn't on Bravo

Update!

NBA's Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Not Clarifying Antisemitism Stance

Gifts Under $15 That Live up to the Hype

Jay Shetty Shares "Meaningful and Personal" Holiday Gift Picks

Exclusive

Evan Rachel Wood Played Madonna as "Unhinged" in Weird Al Biopic