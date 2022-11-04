Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake Over Apparent “Circo Loco” Song Diss

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Recovering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion has brought out the savage for Drake.

The Houston rapper sent a series of tweets seemingly aimed at the "Laugh Now Cry Later" emcee, 36, after he referenced the incident where she alleged that she was shot by Tory Lanez on his new song "Circo Loco."

On the song—which appears as the ninth track on Drake and 21 Savage's new joint album Her Loss—he raps, "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."

In response to Drake's latest bars, Megan, 27, slammed the rapper for seemingly bringing up the July 2020 incident where she accused Tory of shooting her in the foot during a dispute. (Tory has denied Megan's claims.)

"I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N---as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts," she tweeted Nov. 4. "I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p---y."