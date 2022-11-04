Lindsay Lohan Officially Drops "Jingle Bell Rock" Cover Nearly 20 Years After Mean Girls

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Movie Has a Mean Girls Twist

It's the right time to rock the night away, just ask Lindsay Lohan.

The actress just dropped her version of the classic Christmas song "Jingle Bell Rock" on Nov. 4. The single, which is featured in her upcoming Netflix rom com Falling for Christmas, is the first song she has released since 2020's "Back to Me."

The yuletide cover comes 18 years after the release of Mean Girls, in which Lohan famously performed the track alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert during a high school winter talent show.

But in Falling for Christmas, Lohan, 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. As she recovers she is cared for by lodge owner Jake, played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet, and his young daughter. Lohan's younger sister Ali Lohan, Jack Wagner and Blythe Howard also star in the film. This is Lohan's first project for Netflix.