Lindsay Lohan Officially Drops "Jingle Bell Rock" Cover Nearly 20 Years After Mean Girls

We're dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square for Lindsay Lohan's version of "Jingle Bell Rock" from her upcoming Netflix move Falling for Christmas. Scroll on to listen.

It's the right time to rock the night away, just ask Lindsay Lohan.

The actress just dropped her version of the classic Christmas song "Jingle Bell Rock" on Nov. 4. The single, which is featured in her upcoming Netflix rom com Falling for Christmas, is the first song she has released since 2020's "Back to Me."

The yuletide cover comes 18 years after the release of Mean Girls, in which Lohan famously performed the track alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert during a high school winter talent show.

But in Falling for Christmas, Lohan, 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. As she recovers she is cared for by lodge owner Jake, played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet, and his young daughter. Lohan's younger sister Ali Lohan, Jack Wagner and Blythe Howard also star in the film. This is Lohan's first project for Netflix.

The film is Lohan's first in three years and her first starring role since 2009's Labor Pains. So, how does she feel getting back in front of the camera?

"My whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It's just in me. It's a part of me," she told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 3. "Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

Falling for Christmas debuts on Netflix on November 10.

 

