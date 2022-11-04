Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set

Watch : Britney Spears UPSET With Son Jayden After ITV Documentary

There's no bad blood between Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears.

Earlier this week, Alexa accused Britney of yelling at her on the Zoey 101 set, prompting the "Circus" singer to issue a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she had been told her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears was being bullied during filming.

Now, Alexa is clearing the air.

"@britneyspears I'm sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor," Alexa wrote in a Nov. 3 Instagram post. "Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you."

Alexa added, "My child self and current self is in awe of the incredible person you are."

Alexa said the incident occurred back when Britney was visiting her sister onset of the show, which she starred in from 2005 to 2006.

"It wasn't OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old," Alexa noted on the Nov. 1 episode of the Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano podcast. "But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that's what ended up happening. And I think, like, oh my God, poor Britney. She is in a horrible situation there."