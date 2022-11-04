HBO Max's Degrassi Revival Series Is No Longer Happening

Watch : "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award

This news is worse than homework over the weekend.

HBO Max's planned revival of cherished Canadian high school drama Degrassi is no longer happening, according to Variety.

The 10-episode series, which was to be produced by Degrassi franchise owner WildBrain, was originally announced in January.

Described as "a reprise of the original teen drama," the reboot was set to be "a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart."

Oh, what could have been.

The HBO Max series would have been the sixth Degrassi show in total, following in the footsteps of The Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class.

Degrassi: The Next Generation (later shortened to Degrassi for seasons 10 to 14), ran from 2001 to 2015 and helped launch the careers of Shenae Grimes, Nina Dobrev and Aubrey Graham who, of course, is now better known as Drake.