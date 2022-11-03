Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Scorpio

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Influence: Ace of Cups
Music: "Horses" by Maggie Rogers, "Journey" by Ikson, "Get Together" by The Youngbloods
Oh, sweet Scorpio, the eclipse this month is in your sign. You've been feeling it, yes? It's shaking you. It's bringing extreme energy, extreme heaviness. Your body is adjusting to a new level of being—and in true Scorpio fashion, it's a burn-it-down-and-rebuild-type energy.
But all the universe wants of you now is to relax, to let go, to find a new way of being completely in your body without a thought of control. What can you do this month to achieve that? Allow yourself to just sigh. Throw your hands up and accept the experiences of life. Accept karma. Accept your gifts. Accept the lessons. Accept it all. So when you feel the extremes of energy, the extremes of your relationships, the extremes of life's dramas... Go ahead and feel—and then go find a way to relax.
Final Thought: "People usually consider walking on water or in thin air a miracle. But I think the real miracle is not to walk either on water or in thin air, but to walk on Earth. Every day we are engaged in a miracle which we don't even recognize: a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black, curious eyes of a child—our own two eyes. All is a miracle." —Thich Nhat Hanh