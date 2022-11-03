Yoru November Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan. 19)
Influence: Nine of Swords
Music: "Marea (we've lost dancing)" by Fred again, "Back on the Chain Gang" by Pretenders
What have you not been talking about, Capricorn? It's time to start saying the things you haven't been saying. You cannot hold in any longer what you know you want to say or what you want to ask! This is a much bigger release than you can imagine and it's going to open up your world in a magnificent way. Perhaps visit with your younger self, notice what you've always wanted to say but felt like you couldn't.
Maybe you've already started this work and November is going to mark the final clearing. Just keep giving this mission the attention it deserves. Also, don't be afraid to look around you at home and think about what it's time to change. And then make the changes!
Final Thought: "It's good to have money and the things money can buy, but its good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy." —George Horace Lorimer