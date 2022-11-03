Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Leo

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Influence: Seven of Wands
Music: "Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire" by David Foster, "Oh Yes" by Juelz Santana, "Devil's Spoke" by Laura Marling
I want you to play with two words this month, Leo: Intimacy and Dragon. One definition of intimacy is close familiarity or a closeness of observation. Another is the state of being intimate, especially through sexual interaction. The spirit animal dragon has many meanings but really represents a level of transmutation and mastery. How might you become more intimate with the dragon within?
For some of you, this might open up a new level of relating in your relationships and in your sex lives. For others, this might be discovering how to tame that dragon of intimacy to work for you, a release of your ego and a connection to self that draws the other to you in a way you've never known before. The dragon can symbolize great depth and passion. Look at how you can enhance your relationships by looking deep within, not outward.
Final Thought: "You meet a friend—your face brightens. You have struck gold." —Kassia