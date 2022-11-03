Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Shares Name of Her Baby Girl After Four Months

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Glee"

Jenna Ushkowitz's revealed her baby girl's name, and it's golden.

After initially keeping her daughter's name under wraps out of privacy concerns, the Glee alum shared the news in style.

"Emma," reads her gold bubble-letter necklace, as seen reads in the actress' Nov. 3 Instagram post, which also shows her newborn's hand wrapped around her finger. In another photo, Jenna smiles as she dons the necklace around her neck, writing in the post, "I'm never taking it off."

In her caption, the Broadway star—who shares Emma, 5 months, with husband David Stanley—got candid about how long she's debated sharing her daughter's name on social media.

"I wanted to thank you all for respecting our choice to keep Emma and her name off social media until now," Jenna, who gave birth in June, wrote. "I have grappled with this choice since the day she arrived."

The 36-year-old explained that she opted to keep it private to protect her family.