RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Explains Why His New Series Buying Beverly Hills Isn't on Bravo

Watch : How Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills Sets Itself Apart From the Pack

Sometimes it really is all about location, location, location.

When it came time for Mauricio Umansky's powerful Los Angeles real estate company The Agency to launch its own reality show, many assumed it would land on Bravo.

After all, Mauricio and his family—including wife Kyle Richards and their daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14—have been network fixtures for over a decade, appearing on all 12 seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

So, when it was announced that Buying Beverly Hills, starring Mauricio, Farrah and Alexia and the high-level real estate dealings of The Agency, would be dropping on Netflix instead, a few eyebrows were raised.

As Mauricio exclusively explained to E! News, it all had to do with his company being "a global brand."

"We currently have 60 offices. We're in the middle of growing, we're continuing to grow, we're now in Europe," Mauricio said. "We actually just opened up in Amsterdam, which is where Netflix has their headquarters in Europe. Netflix is a global brand, as well. It just made all the sense to be on Netflix."