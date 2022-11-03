Johnny Depp Will Appear in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

Watch : Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Brings Out the Stars

Rihanna's star-studded lineup for her Savage x Fenty Vol 4 includes one surprising face.

Johnny Depp is among the celebrity guests featured at the event, a source tells E! News. The actor is expected to have a stand-out moment during the runway presentation, which has previously featured celebrity cameos from Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford, Irina Shayk and more.

The "Lift Me Up" singer has also teased the return of some stars—such as Bella Poarch and Joan Smalls—who'll once again walk the runway in Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, which will release on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

Depp's inclusion marks one of his first public appearances since his defamation trial against ex Amber Heard concluded in June.

After a trial that lasted more than six weeks, on June 1, a jury found Heard liable of defaming Depp after she had written a 2018 essay in the Washington Post describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," without publicly naming Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.4 million in damages, though the jury also found him liable of defaming Heard in her countersuit, from which she was granted $2 million in compensatory damages.