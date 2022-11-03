Influencer Remi Bader Debuts New Boyfriend With “Hard Launch”

Watch : Remi Bader Reveals Wildest Celebrity DMs

Remi Bader just launched her latest collaboration—but it's not what you'd think.

The influencer went public with her new boyfriend on Nov. 1, posting a black and white pic of the couple kissing to Instagram. While Remi didn't caption the photo or tag her mystery boo in the post, she expanded on their relationship in a subsequent TikTok video.

"Felt cute, might delete later," she captioned a Nov. 2 clip, which showed the same PDA shot. Remi also joked in the video, "So I forgot that I gave Instagram my hard lunch and I didn't give the privilege to TikTok, so here it is."

The 27-year-old teased, "Ok that's all you're getting now. Goodbye!"

And it's no surprise that Remi had to make sure TikTok got the scoop on her romance. After all, it is the platform where she became an Internet sensation in the first place.

Fans were ecstatic by the news, with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran commenting, "Investing early in this relationship."