Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted in Carrie’s Iconic Wedding Dress in And Just Like That… Pic

Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

Is Carrie Bradshaw hearing wedding bells—again?

In a Nov. 3 photo from the set of the second season of And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wearing Carrie Bradshaw's classic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

In the snap, the actress is walking down a set of steps in the big white gown and a massive teal cape, complete with matching headpiece, gloves and heels.

The last time Carrie donned the iconic look, she was set to marry Big in the 2008 Sex and the City movie, though things did not go as planned. As SATC fans remember, Big left Carrie at the altar after he became too stressed to go through with things.

While it's unclear why Carrie is wearing the dress for the upcoming second season of And Just Like That..., we know it won't be to renew her vows to Big because he—spoiler alert!—died in series premiere.

However, we do know that one of Carrie's former flames will entering the picture in season two.