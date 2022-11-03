Watch Kim Kardashian Call Kylie Jenner a "F--king A--hole" for Scaring Her

Kylie Jenner knows how to get under Kim Kardashian's SKKN.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently snuck up on Kim to scare her, and Kim's reaction is one for the books.
As seen in a TikTok shared to Kylie's page Nov. 1, Kylie was hanging out with Khloe Kardashian at a family gathering when she took her chance to give Kim a fright. The 25-year-old walked over to where Kim was sitting and popped out from behind her, saying, "Ahh! Are you our sister?"
Kim didn't scream but instead she quipped, "F--king a--hole."
Now, it wasn't all tricks at this gathering. There were some treats too, which Kylie posted to her TikTok account that same day, such as the 818 Tequila truck showing up to serve spooky beverages and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott, rocking a totally adorable white angel costume.
And Stormi didn't fly solo as an angel. Kylie, Travis and their 8-month-old baby boy, who was formerly named Wolf, also dressed up in angelic ensembles for the holiday—which in Kylie's eyes, may have been the sweetest treat of all.
Kylie recently revealed that her priorities on Halloween have shifted since becoming a parent.
"All I want to do is trick-or-treat with my kids," she said during the Oct. 31 episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?!. "It's all about them now, whereas before it was all about me. Halloween is more fun now because I get to live through them."
Even though Kylie dressed as an angel with her kids, her little prank on Kim proves she still has some devilish tricks up her sleeve.