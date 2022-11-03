HCT Concierge: Finding Customers' Happy Place

He's stamping countries with his seal. "As an entrepreneur, I know how to manage my personal and business life. One thing I love about my business is that no one can offer the same service we have at HCT Concierge. For example, a client came to me to book a certain commodity after trying eight other concierge companies in the United Kingdom and abroad. All couldn't offer a premium job until she came to us. We executed her tasks with a breeze. It pleases me to solve problems a majority of people can't handle. And that is what we stand for at our company. We offer the best luxury treatments far and wide."

Once clients see what they like and want more, it becomes a mission to get it for Hayes and his team. At HCT Concierge, customers come first. With vast experience building relationships, his word-of-mouth business is undoubtedly the number-one concierge company in the United Kingdom.

Currently, Hayes is considering expanding his business with the latest economic technology, FinTech. He conducted in-depth market research and surveyed what his clients would need to improve his service. And so, HCT Finance was born. His clients never knew they needed an app to fund and direct deposit to HCT Concierge. Bookings just got easier with HCT Concierge.

Clients can seamlessly process financial transactions from the comfort of their mobile devices. To aid such a process, Hayes went out of his way to create a card with a unique account number, all synced to HCT Concierge. Clients have the opportunity to fund or withdraw from the app.

"So you top up the card, you have an account number, like a normal account. And then, inside the application itself, all concierge services are available. So you can spend the card the same way you spend the money in a physical store, snacks, or food. But within the application itself, it will display all of my concierge services. You could book a hotel with the applicant. You can book a restaurant within the application and even book a nightclub table reservation."

Being the first of its kind in the luxury industry, Hayes is excited for clients to begin operating on HCT Finance. He assures his clients that it's no short of comfort and ease. It's a better and faster way to enjoy services at HCT Concierge.

Luxury enthusiasts agree that nothing compares to being pampered and meeting your needs. Hayes Thomas, founder and CEO of HCT Concierge, is making luxury dreams come true one step at a time.

A word-of-mouth luxury company is now one of the most sought-after luxury businesses. With branches in different continents, he hopes HCT Concierge will be the difference in luxury and exquisite lifestyle services.