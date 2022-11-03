12 Must-Have Finds We're Shopping From Nicole Richie's Etsy Holiday Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're going to trust anyone with your holiday shopping, let it be Nicole Richie. The multitalented trendsetter takes "gifting very seriously," after all. And this holiday season, she's blessing us with some new additions to our wish lists by sharing her Etsy community-inspired gift picks.
"Etsy is home to so many talented creators from all over the world and I'm excited to spotlight a few of my all-time favorites for the holidays," she shares on the e-commerce site. "Even more, I love discovering new must-haves and look forward to getting inspiration from my followers' favorite Etsy shops."
From statement earrings that are lightweight and show-stopping to custom watercolor pet portraits, Nicole's finds will put you ahead of the gift-giving game. With tons of picks from top-rated Etsy shops, you can get to gift shopping for everyone in your life, whether that's for kids, pets, hosts and more.
Keep reading for 12 dreamy and versatile holiday gift ideas from Nicole Richie's Etsy gift guide!
Celestial Necklace
This celestial necklace is stunning and perfect for— but certainly not limited to— the astrology enthusiast in your life. You can personalize this high quality necklace with different celestial designs and crystals, making it a thoughtful present for someone who loves a little bit of bling.
Minimalist Earrings
Nicole Richie is the quintessential fashionista herself, so taking accessorizing advice from her is a no-brainer! These light and beautiful earrings are perfect for any trendsetter, and currently on sale for $40.
Geode Crystal Soy Candle
This crystal soy candle would make a cute and elegant home gift. Once you burn through the high quality soy candle, you can use the crystal vessel to display plants and other trinkets. It's a versatile gift that will score you some serious brownie points!
Blue And Gold Ceramic Egg Tray
This blue and gold ceramic egg tray is perfect for the chic organizer. It's a thoughtful and beautiful gift that will prompt anyone to toss out those boring egg cartons and add a personal touch to the kitchen. It would also work as a great gift for a holiday host!
Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait
This custom watercolor pet portrait is perfect for the pet parent in your life. It comes in many different sizes and styles starting at $40. It's simply one of those heartwarming gifts that will be cherished forever.
Personalized Waxed Canvas Dopp Kit
You can personalize these canvas shaving and toiletry kits that come in six different color options. It's a functional and sleek item that will definitely not be returned or re-gifted by any man in your life. This is a great gift idea, especially for someone with any upcoming holiday travel plans.
Handmade Personalized Family With Dog
Nicole really tugged at our heartstrings with this one. It simply doesn't get more personalized or heartwarming as these handmade personalized family dolls. It's a unique gift for kids that they'll adore for years to come, and would certainly take the "best gift ever" award.
Handmade Vegan Lip Balm
If you need a stocking stuffer idea for the beauty buff in your life that's eco-friendly and actually works, check out these handmade vegan lip balms. You can choose from peppermint and rosemary lavender, both retailing for just $4. You can even opt for the minimal packaging option for a further eco-conscious choice.
Prisma Mobile #12 - Light Catcher Mobile
This light catcher mobile is minimal and beautiful, and will certainly make any space feel a bit more like home. It's special, thoughtful and perfect for the home decor enthusiast. One Etsy shopper raves, "It's exactly what I hoped for! Thinking about where I could put another one..."
Custom Pet Figurine Or Ornament
These custom pet figurines or ornaments would make a unique and personal gift for a host that they'll use for years to come. One review exclaims, "Fantastic craftsmanship as always and I love the geometric design she came up with based off my idea." If you have a vision for the design of the ornament, simply write it in the description box and be prepared to receive exactly what you asked for!
Ceramic Pour Over Coffee
If you have your very own Lorelai Gilmore in your life, you know you can't go wrong with a coffee-inspired gift, like this ceramic pour over. It's currently still in stock in beige, but get it while you can! It's going fast.
Personalized Linen Holiday Stocking, Handmade In Los Angeles
Order these personalized stocking stuffers for yourself, family members, pets and everyone in between. They are minimal and cute, and can be used for years to come.
