12 Must-Have Finds We're Shopping From Nicole Richie's Etsy Holiday Gift Guide

If you're going to trust anyone with your holiday shopping, let it be Nicole Richie. The multitalented trendsetter takes "gifting very seriously," after all. And this holiday season, she's blessing us with some new additions to our wish lists by sharing her Etsy community-inspired gift picks.

"Etsy is home to so many talented creators from all over the world and I'm excited to spotlight a few of my all-time favorites for the holidays," she shares on the e-commerce site. "Even more, I love discovering new must-haves and look forward to getting inspiration from my followers' favorite Etsy shops."

From statement earrings that are lightweight and show-stopping to custom watercolor pet portraits, Nicole's finds will put you ahead of the gift-giving game. With tons of picks from top-rated Etsy shops, you can get to gift shopping for everyone in your life, whether that's for kids, pets, hosts and more.

Keep reading for 12 dreamy and versatile holiday gift ideas from Nicole Richie's Etsy gift guide!