Selena Gomez Reveals She Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2022 Emmys

Selena Gomez is opening up about her rare fashion mishap at the 2022 Emmys.

During a Nov. 2 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Only Murders in the Building actress recalled having issues with her white sequined Celine gown at the Sept. 12 awards show.

"My dress was actually riding up the entire time," Selena told host Kelly Clarkson about her wardrobe malfunction. "So a lot of people saw something they didn't want to see."

Despite having a fashion hiccup at the 2022 Emmys, the Rare Beauty founder handled it like a total pro. After all, wearing head-turning looks has become second nature for Selena, who recently wowed at the world premiere of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

For the momentous occasion on Nov. 2 at the 2022 AFI Festival, Selena wore a vibrant asymmetrical fuchsia slip dress.

While the silk satin Rodarte design may have looked simple with its uncomplicated silhouette, it actually packed a major punch with its eye-catching details.