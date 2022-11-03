See Every Swoon-Worthy Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Runway

Feeling desperado for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4? Look no further because E! News has broken down all of the major moments ahead of the Nov. 9 premiere date.

Pour it up, pour it up because Rihanna's fierce fashion show is coming back, baby!

While the superstar's Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway doesn't premiere until Nov. 9 on Prime Video, she's already blessing fans with a taste of what's to come.

In true Rihanna style, expect the presentation to be chock-full of unforgettable moments, including wildly audacious lingerie sets, a kaleidoscope of colorful beauty looks, masterful choreography and steamy musical performances.

From the newly released photos of the runway, it's clear the fourth installation of the show is a full-on fashion fantasy. Between the models posing in a whimsical forest backdrop to the unconventional lingerie designs, Rihanna dreamed big.

And while the "Lift Me Up" singer brought back some familiar faces from past Savage x Fenty shows—such as Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls—expect to see some fresh talent. Anitta, Ángela Aguilar and Simu Liu are just a few stars who will make swoon-worthy appearances during this year's runway.

But before you tune into the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4, take a peek inside all of the swoon-worthy moments.

Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Marsai Martin & Bella Poarch
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Joan Smalls
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Precious Lee
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Irina Shayk
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Simu Liu
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Cara Delevingne
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Lilly Singh
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Anitta
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Taylour Paige
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Lara Stone
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Winston Duke
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Burna Boy
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Kornbread Jeté
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Moses Battiest
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Xoai Pham
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Bianca Davies
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Zach Miko
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Rickey Thompson
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Jacobi Jacobs
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Avani Gregg
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
David Fadd
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Phillip Bread
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
James Baek
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Alton Mason
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Jordan Hill
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Kim Dima
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Cylus Sandoval
Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Soouizz
View More Photos From Rihanna's 2022 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 Looks

