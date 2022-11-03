Why Selena Gomez Says She'd Give Her 2016 Self a Hug

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary

Selena Gomez is ready to share her story.

In her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer, 30, details her journey with her physical and mental health. Reflecting on her life in 2016, when the film begins, Gomez revealed what she'd tell herself during that time.

"Well first I would probably give myself a hug," she exclusively told E! News correspondent Francesca Amiker at the film's world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles Nov. 2. "I can't believe I was talking that way about my body and feeling those feelings. Of course, we all naturally feel physicality and we get the pressures of that. But I just felt bad."

The documentary kicks off with Gomez preparing for a show from her 2016 Revival World Tour. After performing more than 50 shows around the globe, the recording artist canceled the final legs of the tour to address the anxiety, panic attacks and depression she was experiencing following her 2014 lupus diagnosis and attended a mental health facility. In 2020, she shared that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.