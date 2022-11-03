Randall Park & Melissa Fumero Share What Made Their Blockbuster Set So Accurate

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Blockbuster is rewinding the tape.

The Netflix sitcom, which premiered Nov. 3, follows the manager and staff of the last Blockbuster Video store in the world as they grapple with their place in a high-tech society. And, according to stars Melissa Fumero and Randall Park, being on set felt like stepping into a relic of the past—quite literally.

"The carpet was just the right amount of gross," Fumero exclusively joked to E! News. Meanwhile, Park quipped that even "signage was askew just the right amount."

All of these period-accurate details—including those featuring the iconic video rental catchphrase "Be Kind. Rewind."—weren't just for fun. Fumero and Park noted that they created an immersive experience for everyone that walked into the fake store.

"It was just very fun for me to watch the faces of everyone that walked on who were like, 'Oh, wow,'" Fumero said. "They were immediately taken back."

Park added that the experience was "trippy," saying that "stepping onto that set for the first time felt like walking into my neighborhood Blockbuster."