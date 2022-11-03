E!’s Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Is Here to Give You an Effortless Holiday Beauty Routine

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is here, which means it's time to get festive, shop for gifts, and make some plans with your favorite people. If you're shopping for a beauty buff or if you just want to step up your holiday glam, E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor Bobbi Brown has you covered. She will share her guidance throughout the season along with some product picks from her brand Jones Road.
Bobbi's beauty philosophy is all about doing what works for your lifestyle with easy-to-use products that use can apply at any skill level. If you only have five minutes to get ready, you can maximize that time with insights from Bobbi.
In the coming weeks, Bobbi will answer frequently asked beauty questions and reveal some helpful makeup application tips. And, of course, she will drop some new Jones Road Beauty products and value sets to celebrate the holidays.
If you're looking for some timeless beauty tips that are still festive, let Bobbi be your guide this season, starting with her editor's letter below.
Hey E! Readers,
Bobbi Brown here and I'm thrilled to be E!'s 2022 Holiday Beauty Guest Editor.
In the next few weeks, I'll be sharing all my best beauty tips to keep you looking and feeling your best during this very busy season. Plus, we'll talk about my favorite products to gift everyone on your shopping list and to buy for yourself!
Whether you're a beauty enthusiast who wants to add some extra sparkle for a more festive look or you're a minimalist with limited time, I'll share product picks and tips that you can do yourself and will make your holiday beauty routine easy and effortless. Bring us all your beauty questions, and we'll try to answer all of them and help you make this holiday season your most beautiful one ever.
So, let's do this! I can't wait to show you some of my favorite products in my clean beauty collection, Jones Road Beauty, including our new special-edition holiday kits that I'm really excited about. It's going to be fun.
Xoxo,
Bobbi
Jones Road The 101 Set
"These are the beginning products that people should buy when they're coming into the brand. Let's give them the simple tools they need and let them pick their shades. Then, we can help them build more if they need it. This set is a good place to start."
Jones Road The Mascara in Pitch Black
"I'm still shocked that we were able to make a clean mascara that was so black and thickening. A lot of black mascaras on the market are kind of grayish. Maybe it's the brush that helps. It's a nice lifting, curling brush. We've won some really great awards, not for the best clean mascara, but for the best mascara in general. I'm really proud of it."
Jones Road Jones Road X Hervé Universal Hair Balm
"We collaborated with hairdresser Hervé Claude to make this product. You can put it on your hair, wet or dry. It smells so good too. It's not sticky. It just gets the frizzies away and it adds moisture to your hair. It's great for when your hair kind of gets dry. You just need something that doesn't sit on the hair. You need a product that really absorbs."
