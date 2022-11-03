Kanye West Paid Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler and Nazis

New documents show Kanye West paid a settlement to a former employee who accused the rapper of using antisemitic language.
The employee alleged the "Runaway" rapper used language praising Adolf Hitler or Nazis in business meetings, which West denies, according to the documents reviewed by NBC News. The employee claimed they witnessed West using such rhetoric on more than one occasion.
NBC News also reported that it had seen proof of the alleged settlement payment. According to the Nov. 2 report, the former employee agreed to speak anonymously about the settlement after having signed a nondisclosure agreement.
Another source—identified by the outlet as Ryder Ripps, a conceptual artist who said he collaborated with West periodically from 2014 to 2018—told NBC News that he witnessed West use antisemitic language in 2018. Ripps, who identifies as Jewish, alleges the Yeezy founder spoke positively about Hitler and the Nazis, as well as voiced anti-Jewish conspiracies.
Ripps said he pushed back against West's comments that he believed at the time "didn't seem that dangerous," though now he views the behavior as "dangerous and disgusting and actually violent."
"With this pattern that's happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this," Ripps told the outlet, "it's pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession."
The outlet also reports that besides Ripps, two people—who either worked with West or observed him in professional settings within the last five years—allegedly witnessed him say positive things about Hitler or "mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people," according to NBC News. Meanwhile, three others told NBC News they saw West go on an antisemitic "tirade" in 2018 at TMZ's office.
Previously, the 45-year-old's antisemitic comments on social media—which include a since-removed Oct. 8 tweet where he wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people"—resulted in sharp criticism from celebrities, including an apparent condemnation from ex Kim Kardashian. Several business partners have also cut ties with West, including shoe brand Adidas.
"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," Adidas wrote in an Oct. 25 statement. "Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."