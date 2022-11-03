Christina Perri Says Newborn Baby Has Brought "Balance" to Her Family

Watch : Christina Perri Gives Birth to "Double Rainbow Baby Girl"

Put this family photo in the scrapbook.

Nearly two weeks after Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their daughter Pixie, the singer shared a heartwarming snap to Instagram that her fans are sure to love for a thousand years.

The precious pic showed Christina and Paul's daughter Carmella, 4, holding her newborn sibling as they both smiled at the camera.

"Brb never gonna recover from this photo," the "Jar of Hearts" artist captioned the Nov. 2 post. "Our libra pixie girl has brought balance to our family and she knows it."

This isn't the first time Christina has shared a photo of the sisters together. On Oct. 25, she posted a picture that appeared to show Carmella meeting Pixie, calling it "the moment we've been dreaming of for so very long."

Christina, 36, gave birth to Pixie on Oct. 22. "She's here," the musician announced on Instagram Oct. 23. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: Pixie Rose Costabile."