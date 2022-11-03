Christina Perri Says Newborn Baby Has Brought "Balance" to Her Family

Nearly two weeks after Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their daughter Pixie, the singer shared a photo of the newborn being held by her sister Carmella. See the adorable pic.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 03, 2022 12:32 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Christina Perri Gives Birth to "Double Rainbow Baby Girl"

Put this family photo in the scrapbook.

Nearly two weeks after Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their daughter Pixie, the singer shared a heartwarming snap to Instagram that her fans are sure to love for a thousand years. 

The precious pic showed Christina and Paul's daughter Carmella, 4, holding her newborn sibling as they both smiled at the camera. 

"Brb never gonna recover from this photo," the "Jar of Hearts" artist captioned the Nov. 2 post. "Our libra pixie girl has brought balance to our family and she knows it."

This isn't the first time Christina has shared a photo of the sisters together. On Oct. 25, she posted a picture that appeared to show Carmella meeting Pixie, calling it "the moment we've been dreaming of for so very long."

Christina, 36, gave birth to Pixie on Oct. 22. "She's here," the musician announced on Instagram Oct. 23. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: Pixie Rose Costabile."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

The "Human" star announced she was pregnant with Pixie in May, a year and a half after the loss of her daughter Rosie who Christina noted in November 2020 "was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world." 

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited," she previously shared on Instagram. "We've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

3

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

Christina also suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks in January 2020. "We are shocked & completely heartbroken," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

Earlier this year, Christina shared she was diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder that she said may have caused her pregnancy losses and expressed her desire to raise awareness for blood tests that can help with detection of the disorder. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I don't care how long it takes; I'll never stop," Christina told People in July. "I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful."

Trending Stories

1

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

2

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

3

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

4
Exclusive

Surfer Tia Blanco Shares Look Inside Her Romance With Brody Jenner

5

Selena Gomez's Documentary: The Biggest Revelations

Latest News

Exclusive

Duff Goldman’s Holiday Gift Picks Are Fun for the Whole Family

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

Exclusive

“Weird Al” Yankovic Reacts to Seeing Daniel Radcliffe Portray Him

Exclusive

Surfer Tia Blanco Shares Look Inside Her Romance With Brody Jenner

Christina Perri Says Newborn Baby Has Brought "Balance" to Her Family

Hear Selena Gomez's Moving New Song “My Mind & Me”

All of Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner's Most Jaw-Dropping Style Moments