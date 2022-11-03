Hear Selena Gomez's Moving New Song “My Mind & Me”

Watch : Selena Gomez Says She’s "Grateful to Be Alive" in Doc Trailer

Selena Gomez is sharing a look inside her mind.

The singer's latest song, "My Mind & Me," details the journey of exploring mental health, with the powerful lyrics: "My mind and me, we don't get along sometimes / and it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn't change my life."

The song accompanies the Only Murders in the Building star's upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me that hits Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

"And all of the crashing and burning and breaking / I know now," the lyrics continue. "If somebody sees me like this then they won't feel alone now / My mind and me."

"It's hard to talk and feel heard when you always feel like a burden / don't wanna add to concern I know they already got," Selena sings. "But if I pull back the curtain then maybe someone who's hurting will be a little more certain they're not the only one lost / Yeah I'm constantly tryna fight something that my eyes can't see."