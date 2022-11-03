Food Network Star Duff Goldman’s Holiday Gift Picks Are Festive and Fun for the Whole Family

We interviewed Duff Goldman because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from Duff's product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than watching a Christmas movie and baking some cookies. If you are in a festive mood, Food Network star Duff Goldman has you covered with fun ideas for gifts, activities, and entertainment for the holiday season. He will make his acting debut in A Gingerbread Christmas, which debuts on November 11, 2022. He is a judge on Holiday Baking Championship, premiering on November 7, 2022. Duff is also set to appear on two holiday specials, Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies for Thanksgiving and Kids Baking Championship: All Star Holiday Homecoming.

In addition to some premium TV content, Duff just released the cookbook Super Good Cookies for Kids, which is a great gift and an enjoyable guide for a family baking session. If you're looking for thoughtful, fun gift ideas, Duff shared his top picks with E! shoppers.