Food Network Star Duff Goldman’s Holiday Gift Picks Are Festive and Fun for the Whole Family

We interviewed Duff Goldman because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from Duff's product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than watching a Christmas movie and baking some cookies. If you are in a festive mood, Food Network star Duff Goldman has you covered with fun ideas for gifts, activities, and entertainment for the holiday season. He will make his acting debut in A Gingerbread Christmas, which debuts on November 11, 2022. He is a judge on Holiday Baking Championship, premiering on November 7, 2022. Duff is also set to appear on two holiday specials, Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies for Thanksgiving and Kids Baking Championship: All Star Holiday Homecoming.
In addition to some premium TV content, Duff just released the cookbook Super Good Cookies for Kids, which is a great gift and an enjoyable guide for a family baking session. If you're looking for thoughtful, fun gift ideas, Duff shared his top picks with E! shoppers.
Duff Goldman's Holiday Gift Picks
Super Good Cookies for Kids by Duff Goldman
"My new book has dozens of super good cookie recipes, baking tips, and even surprising facts about the history of cookies. There's something in it for everyone and it's perfect for the holiday season!"
Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition 8-Piece Electronic Drum Set
"You wanna play drums but you live in an apartment? Your kid wants to learn how to play but you don't wanna listen to a 4/4 beat for 6 hours a day?"
York Rubber Hex Dumbbell
"You would be amazed at how many exercises you can do with a simple set of dumbbells and YouTube."
Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-Pack
"Don't use cookie sheets. They're thin and they warp. Be a chef. Use a sheet pan."
This sheet pan 2-pack has 40,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control
"AirPods are for phone calls. Wanna hear music? Get cans."
These come in three colors and they have 35,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Charge 4- Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"This is my boom box. It's outside all the time, battery lasts forever, and it charges my phone in a pinch."
This speaker has 40,400+ 5-star reviews and it comes in several colors.
Etsy
"I own a small business and I make stuff. Support entrepreneurs and makers and get cool stuff at the same time."
Duff Goldman Cakes
"I heard this guy makes delicious stuff."
Rainbow Unicorn Cookies Kit by Duff Goldman
"These are cute. And delicious. And fun to make."
Duff Store Merch
"Duff merch is the sweetest merch."
Duff Goldman's Holiday Gift Q&A
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
DG: Put a little thought into it. Get things that people actually use. Last year I got some pencils that are shaped like drumsticks and I use them all time. It annoys the crap out of everyone around me because if I write something I have to tap out a beat when I'm done every time but they're perfect for me. Also, if you are getting something for someone else's kid, maybe not a stuffed animal. I promise that kid has plenty. Seriously. We have plenty. Please don't buy my daughter any more stuffed animals. But if you do have do buy a stuffed animal, go to Goodwill or The Salvation Army, I'm gonna bet there are lots of stuffed animals still with the tags on.
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
DG: Cooking ridiculous amounts of food and visiting all my neighbors. I am the cookie fairy of my neighborhood. All my neighbors know that the day after every holiday they're getting a visit.
Mead Composition Notebook, 12 Pack
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
DG: Notebooks! I know it's weird in a digital age where we do everything on our phones but as chef I am never without a notebook. Sometimes you just gotta write stuff down.
This set has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
DG: My wife got me a salmon colored 40 oz. Stanley travel cup. I use it every day. If you put ice in it, the ice doesn't melt for 3 days. I haven't tried hot stuff in it. My water consumption has gone way up since getting it.
Wolf Brand Chili
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
DG: Weird food stuff. My wife and I were watching King of the Hill and Hank mentioned a brand of canned chili that she remembered from her childhood that you can't get in California. So I went on Amazon and got some.
East Coast Glow Wild River Mint + Rosemary Iceberg Infused Soap Mousse
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
DG: Fancy soap. There's a brand of soap made in Newfoundland from the water of melting icebergs (no lie) called East Coast Glow. I'm not a fancy guy, but this is seriously the best soap I've ever used.
Yoder Meats Snack Sticks
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
DG: Meat sticks. There are so many desserts around the holidays and sometimes you just want something savory.
