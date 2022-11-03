Sarah Jessica Parker Proves More Is More in New And Just Like That Fashion Look

Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion.
On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, serving up yet another effortlessly cool street style look in New York City.
Mixing prints in a way only Carri Bradshaw can, Parker bundled up in a long purple plaid coat from menswear brand Pierre Cardin which she wore over a colorful striped dress by Marrakshi Life. Going for full-on maximalist vibes, the outfit was topped off with gray fedora, a purple crossbody purse by Vivienne Westwood and tall teal suede boots with cutouts up the front by Duchessa Gardini.
The style icon later posted pic of the more-is-more ensemble to her Instagram with the caption, "Carrie's version of blue suede shoes." She also tagged the series' costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who took over for Sex and the City's longtime costume designer, Patricia Field, who did not return for the follow-up series in order to work on Netflix's Emily in Paris.
In the comments, Parker was praised for her eye for fashion, including from her longtime pal Andy Cohen who wrote, "I WANT THAT COAT."
One fan even called the actress' skill of mixing patterns "a work of art. "
"I mix patterns and I look like I probably have 17 cats at home and use a Rite Aid bag for a pocketbook," they commented. "I need the secret to this look!" (If you really want to know, here are 14 fashion secrets from the series.)
The first season of And Just Like That premiered back in February 2022 and was renewed for a sophomore season just one month later. In September, Parker confirmed the cast—which also includes Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis—was back to work, posting an Instagram photo of a script to that read "And Just Like That... Episode 201." She went on to teasingly caption the photo, "Just this much. For now."
A few weeks later, Rogers and Santiago teased Carrie Bradshaw's highly-anticipated return, posting a pic to Instagram from a fitting of Parker styled in cargo pants, Christian Dior gladiator sandals with stockings, a Fendi anklet bag and pigeon purse from JW Anderson.
And just like that, we want more.