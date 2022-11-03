Brooklyn Beckham Shares Topless Photo of Wife Nicola Peltz on Anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to bare his love for wife Nicola Peltz.
The couple, who wed in April, celebrated three years together with a gallery of romantic photos shared on social media Oct. 29.
In one of the images, Brooklyn is seen snapping a picture of a topless Nicola, who sports just a scarf on her head. Holding a hand over her chest, the Bates Motel actress softly smiles into the mirror as her husband stands in the back wearing shorts with a camera in his hand.
"Can't believe it's been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life," Brooklyn captioned his post. "Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you."
Brooklyn, 23, also shared a photo of him giving Nicola a New Years kiss on the cheek, and a backstage image of him hugging his wife during her photoshoot for Tatler Magazine, where she graced the cover of the August issue.
Nicola also posted a sweet tribute of her own, featuring images of the duo enjoying an oceanside vacation.
"happy 3 years baby, I fall more in love with you every day," Nicola, 27, wrote on Oct. 29. "I'm so lucky I have you as my husband."
The pair went Instagram official in January 2020 after first sparking romance rumors when they were spotted at a 2019 Halloween party.
As the duo approaches seven months since they tied the knot in a lavish Florida wedding, Brooklyn reflected in October about how life has been since he said "I do."
"6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are the absolute love of my life xx."