Brooklyn Beckham Shares Topless Photo of Wife Nicola Peltz on Anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham posted a romantic tribute to wife Nicola Peltz to mark three years since they began dating.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 03, 2022 1:21 AMTags
CouplesAnniversariesCelebritiesBrooklyn Beckham
Watch: Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Pack on "Married Life" PDA

Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to bare his love for wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple, who wed in April, celebrated three years together with a gallery of romantic photos shared on social media Oct. 29.

In one of the images, Brooklyn is seen snapping a picture of a topless Nicola, who sports just a scarf on her head. Holding a hand over her chest, the Bates Motel actress softly smiles into the mirror as her husband stands in the back wearing shorts with a camera in his hand.

"Can't believe it's been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life," Brooklyn captioned his post. "Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you."

Brooklyn, 23, also shared a photo of him giving Nicola a New Years kiss on the cheek, and a backstage image of him hugging his wife during her photoshoot for Tatler Magazine, where she graced the cover of the August issue.

photos
See Stars Attend Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Festivities

Nicola also posted a sweet tribute of her own, featuring images of the duo enjoying an oceanside vacation.

"happy 3 years baby, I fall more in love with you every day," Nicola, 27, wrote on Oct. 29. "I'm so lucky I have you as my husband."

The pair went Instagram official in January 2020 after first sparking romance rumors when they were spotted at a 2019 Halloween party.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

A RHOSLC Husband Created a Fake Instagram to Troll Lisa Barlow

3

How Offset Is Honoring Migos Bandmate Takeoff After His Death

As the duo approaches seven months since they tied the knot in a lavish Florida wedding, Brooklyn reflected in October about how life has been since he said "I do."

"6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are the absolute love of my life xx."

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

2

A RHOSLC Husband Created a Fake Instagram to Troll Lisa Barlow

3

How Offset Is Honoring Migos Bandmate Takeoff After His Death

4

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

5

Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look

Latest News

Brooklyn Beckham Shares Topless Photo of Nicola Peltz on Anniversary

Nick Cannon Praises “Golden Child” for Dressing as Him for Halloween

Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama Mourn Death of Dog Blue

Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look

Ina Garten Calls Out Husband's Accidental Steamy Text to Wrong Person

Jennifer Lopez's Writing Session Look Is Just as Sexy as You'd Expect

Beauty Queens Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela Get Married