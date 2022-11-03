Exclusive

The Culpo Sisters Tease Relationships Highs and Lows on New Reality Series

Olivia Culpo and her sisters Sophia and Aurora teased what will be revealed about their love lives—and their famous boyfriends—on The Culpo Sisters, in an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 03, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVLove And SexExclusivesTLCCelebritiesOlivia Culpo
Watch: The Culpo Sisters Tease What to Expect From New Reality TV Show

The Culpo sisters are not holding anything back. 

In their new reality series The Culpo Sisters, premiering Nov. 7 on TLC and discovery+, Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo are opening up their lives to the world—which means getting vulnerable about the highs and lows of their love lives.

While Olivia discusses a particularly difficult relationship on the show, which she exclusively told E! News "was not something I had anticipated," The Culpo Sisters also highlights her current romance with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Olivia shared that Christian, who she's been dating since 2019, "does give you appearances" and will pop in the show "here and there."

As for Sophia and her boyfriend Braxton Berrios? The show managed to catch a significant moment in the New York Jets wide receiver's life, according to the star.

"I don't want to give too much away, but I am so happy that we were able to capture this specific day for him," Sophia said. "I know he was super nervous for the day, let alone having it filmed. But now we will have those memories forever. I'm so happy that we did it."

photos
Sophia Culpo & Braxton Berrios' Cutest Pics

Meanwhile, cameras were rolling during a particularly difficult chapter for Aurora. As she explained to E!, "Well, you are going to see the beginning of a divorce."

Aurora filed for divorce from Survivor star Michael Bortone in April after three years of marriage.

"There was a lot happening right when we started filming," Aurora recalled. "My relationship took a really sharp turn and all that was all documented on my end. It was hard, but that's what we signed up for. We committed to being vulnerable and sharing, so I did the best I could."

TLC

Though Aurora admits the process was difficult—especially on camera—she hopes people in comparable situations can find inspiration in her journey.

"What you are going to witness is basically the coming apart of a marriage, and then the hard beginnings of trying to see what a life separate would look like," she shared. "That was really hard to navigate. I'm proud of the way the way I did it. The goal would be to show somebody else going through something similar that they're not alone and that it's something that you can come out of even stronger."

The Culpo Sisters premieres Nov. 7 on TLC and discovery+.

Trending Stories

1

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Clarifies Her Sexuality

2
Exclusive

Get Into a Holiday State of Mind With Alicia Keys’ Athleta Collection

3

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

4

Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank Makes an Official, Tearful Return

5

Dwyane Wade Slams Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Zaya's Name Change

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank Makes an Official, Tearful Return

Exclusive

Blockbuster's Randall Park & Melissa Fumero Talk Accurate Set

Exclusive

Buying Beverly Hills Clip: Mauricio Has Communication Issues

Get $109 Worth of Hair Products for $39: Olaplex, Ouai, Oribe & More

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $300 Packable Tote Bag for $69

12 Timeless Ballet Flats You'll Want to Wear Every Day

Exclusive

Culpo Sisters Tease Relationship Highs & Lows in New Reality Series