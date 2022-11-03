The Culpo Sisters Tease Relationships Highs and Lows on New Reality Series

Watch : The Culpo Sisters Tease What to Expect From New Reality TV Show

The Culpo sisters are not holding anything back.

In their new reality series The Culpo Sisters, premiering Nov. 7 on TLC and discovery+, Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo are opening up their lives to the world—which means getting vulnerable about the highs and lows of their love lives.

While Olivia discusses a particularly difficult relationship on the show, which she exclusively told E! News "was not something I had anticipated," The Culpo Sisters also highlights her current romance with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Olivia shared that Christian, who she's been dating since 2019, "does give you appearances" and will pop in the show "here and there."

As for Sophia and her boyfriend Braxton Berrios? The show managed to catch a significant moment in the New York Jets wide receiver's life, according to the star.

"I don't want to give too much away, but I am so happy that we were able to capture this specific day for him," Sophia said. "I know he was super nervous for the day, let alone having it filmed. But now we will have those memories forever. I'm so happy that we did it."