Nick Cannon Praises “Golden Child” for Dressing as Him for Halloween

No tricks, this was a real treat for Nick Cannon.

His son Golden "Sagon" had the golden idea for Halloween this year. As seen on Nick's Instagram, the 5-year-old, who Nick shares Brittany Bell, went as Nick himself for the spooky holiday.

"The best ‘Nick Cannon' costume I've seen this year!!" Nick wrote in a Nov. 1 post. "Chip off the old block! @goldensagoncannon The Golden Child!"

The costume was made complete with a Wild 'n Out shirt, gold sneakers, tattoos, sunglasses and a microphone, meaning Golden clearly won the costume contest this year.

Nick is also dad to 1-month-old Rise Messiah and 22-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany; 1-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; 3-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. Nick revealed in December 2021 that his and Alyssa Scott's son Zen passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.