The Biggest Revelations From Selena Gomez's Documentary

The Revival Tour Drained Her

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me begins back in 2016, with a frustrated Selena Gomez prepping the stage show for her tour in support of her second studio album.

"It just sucks, all of it," Selena cried after one rehearsal. "It looks so bad. I have no idea what the f--k I'm doing." She went on to acknowledge that she had a voice in her heard telling her, "'You missed this, that sucked, that sucked,' and it sucks the life out of me and I don't want to perform. The pressure is just overwhelming because I want to do the best I can."

Selena is then seen apologizing to John Janick, the Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, telling him, "I don't want you to regret signing me." Concerned that the show felt "too young," the former Disney Channel star said, "I want nothing more than to not be my past and it comes back."

After 55 performances, including one that saw her admit, "sometimes I wake up and I feel like I don't have it in me," the Revival tour was canceled.

"Tours are a really lonely place for me," Gomez told Vogue in 2017. "My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn't good enough, wasn't capable. I felt I wasn't giving my fans anything, and they could see it—which, I think, was a complete distortion."