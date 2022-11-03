The Biggest Revelations From Selena Gomez's Documentary

"Let me make you a promise, I'll only tell you my darkest secrets."
This is the vow Selena Gomez utters at the very beginning of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, her revealing new Apple TV+ documentary. While the 30-year-old superstar has been open about her major health crises in the past—diagnoses for both lupus and bipolar disorder—Selena has never been more vulnerable than she is in the movie, which premieres Nov. 4.
Lamenting her mental health struggles, at one point the "Lose You to Love Me" singer wonders, "I have to stop living like this. Why have I become so far from the light? Everything I've ever wished for, I've had…and done all of it. But it has killed me."
Throughout My Mind & Me, Selena shares intimate details about her health battles, including her 2016 stay at a psychiatric facility and the devastating way her mother, Mandy Teefey, learned she was seeking treatment. And, in one crushing confession, she wonders if she'll ever be "good enough" on her own or if she'll always be inextricably linked to former boyfriend Justin Bieber.
But, ultimately, My Mind & Me is a story of a young woman learning to accept, embrace and love herself.
"I found having a relationship with bipolar and myself, it's going to be there," Selena says. "I'm just making it my friend now. I think I needed to go through that to be who I am and I am going to keep going through it, but I'm really happy. I'm at peace. I'm angry. I'm sad. I'm competent. I'm full of doubt. I'm a work in progress. I am enough. I am Selena."
So if you're emotionally ready, come and get these candid revelations Selena makes in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me:
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.