Alabama Barker Mourns Death of Dog Blue

Watch : Alabama Barker Mourns Death of French Bulldog Blue

Alabama Barker's dog Blue has gone to doggy heaven.

The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared a heartbreaking tribute to her pup on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 2 honoring the life of her beloved French Bulldog.

"I love you Blue," the 16-year-old wrote. "You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody."

The loss of a much loved pet is a feeling many people can relate to, with Alabama expressing how she'll always have Blue in her heart.

"I'll never forget you my baby," she continued. "I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again."

Her tribute to her dog included photos and video clips from his life showing his spunky personality. She also posted a throwback photo of herself with Blue from her childhood. She captioned one of the photos of older Blue, "I fought for you the hardest."