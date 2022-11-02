Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are feline fine in their matching ensembles.
The reality star twinned with her daughter True, 4,—who she shares with ex Tristian Thompson—in velvet grey catsuits, ears and drawn on whiskers for Halloween. "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned the Nov. 2 Instagram post. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."
In the array of photos, the pair is seen making a cat claw with their hands and showing off their inspo, their beloved pet, Grey Kitty! Followers got in on the fun with one user commenting, "The cutest Grey Kitty duo EVER!!!" and another writing, "Actually obsessed."
It turns out the mom and daughter's kitty outfits weren't the only costumes of the weekend, with True also dressing as Owlette from Disney Junior series PJ Masks on Khloe's Instagram Stories.
However, Khloe made headlines over the holiday for more than just a truly adorable moment, as she finally shared the first photo of her son on social media after attending a family Halloween party with Tristan, as seen in Kim Kardashian and daughter North West's TikTok.
Their baby boy made his social media appearance, sporting a Pottery Barn Kids fuzzy Tigger costume and a pair of Nike baby booties.
But in true Kardashian fashion, Khloe is keeping fans guessing on her son, who was born via surrogate in late July's face and name.
Viewers did get a quick glance at him during the season two premiere of The Kardashians as the mom-of-two is seen holding the newborn in the hospital. And as for the name, Khloe teased she was planning to give him a "T" name to match Tristan and True Thompson.
Well, dolls, we'll just have to wait and see.