Ina Garten Jokingly Calls Out Husband Jeffrey for Accidentally Sending Steamy Text to the Wrong Person

Ina Garten's marriage continues to be burning hot.
The Barefoot Contessa star gave fans an amuse-bouche of her decades-long romance with husband Jeffrey Garten during an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that they keep their marriage spicy through steamy texts—though those messages don't always make it to her.
"Sometimes they go astray," she quipped, per Entertainment Tonight. "He sends them to the wrong person."
The 74-year-old went on to recall how Jeffrey, 76, once accidentally texted her "dear friend" and publicist instead, leading to a humorous mix-up. "He said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," Ina recalled with a laugh. "She was like, 'Woah.' She sent back, 'I don't think this was meant for me.'"
Ina added she wasn't with her pal at the time, though she'd "imagine" the publicist turning bright red from reading Jeffrey's message.
The couple, who married in 1968, are used to communicating through love notes though. After all, they exchanged letters when Jeffrey was in the army during the early days of their relationship and later spent years working in different cities, seeing each other only on weekends.
"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," Ina told People in March. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.'"
The New York-based chef added, "Now he'll go to Connecticut on Wednesday night and come back on Thursday night. So we don't really miss too much."